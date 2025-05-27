(Auditor s Report on Standalone Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015)

TO

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MADHAV COPPER LIMITED CIN : L27201GJ2012PLC072719

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone yearly financial results of MADHAV COPPER LIMITED (the company) for the year ended 31 st March, 2025 and the year-to-date results for the period from 1 st April, 2024 to 31 st March, 2025 , attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

( " Listing Regulations " ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us these standalone financial results:

i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and ii. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the Net Profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the year ended 31 st March, 2025 as well as the year-to-date results for the period from 1 st April, 2024 to 31 st March, 2025.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

1. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder s Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditor s report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

2. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

These yearly financial results as well as the year-to-date standalone financial results have been prepared on the basis of the interim financial statements. The Company s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian

Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the company s internal control.

3) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

4) Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

C. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

i. Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and.

ii. To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

D. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

E. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

F. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order,2020 ( " the Order " ), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of Section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 we give in Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

B. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

C. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account

D. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014

E. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

F. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in " Annexure A " . Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

G. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

H. Since the Company s turnover as per last audited Financial Statements is less than Rs.50 Crores and its borrowings from banks and financial institutions at any time during the year is less than Rs.25 Crores, the Company is exempted from getting an audit opinion with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls vide notification dated June 13, 2017;

I. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) 1. The management has represented that, to the best of it s knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( " Intermediaries " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2. The management has represented, that, to the best of it s knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

( " Funding Parties " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

3. Based on such audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 " , Hence clause not applicable. vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For, Nirav Patel & Co. Chartered Accountants F.No.134617W SD/- (Rinku N. Patel) Partner M. No.171232 Place: Bhavnagar UDIN:25171232BMOVLO2347 Date: 27/05/2025

ANNEXURE-A

Reports under The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (CARO 2020) for the year ended on 31 st March 2025

To,

The Members of Madhav Copper Limited, CIN: L27201GJ2012PLC072719

1. In Respect of Property, Plant and Equipment s

a) (i) The company has maintained proper records in computerized format showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The company does not have any intangible assets.

b) The company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. Accordingly, Property, Plant and Equipment of some plants &/or offices of the company were verified by internal staff during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. We also suggest to get it verified from external agencies once in three years.

d) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. This Sub clause is not applicable since there are no revaluation is done during period covered under audit.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on our verification, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

2. In Respect of Inventories

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories of Finished Goods, Raw Materials and store & spares have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the periodicity and procedure of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its business. There are no discrepancies in inventories of 10 % or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned/renewed working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from Bank of Baroda and From Bank of India on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

3. In Respect of Granting any kind of loans and advances

(i) Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, Details of the same as under,

(a) During the year the company has provided following loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity

(i) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

Sr. Name No Aggregate Amount during the year Amount Outstanding as on balance sheet date 1. Nil

(ii) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

Sr. No Name Aggregate Amount during the year Amount Outstanding as on balance sheet date 1 Dhirubhai Galiya 12,000 12,000 2 Amul Patel 35,000 35,000 3 Makanbhai Bambhaniya 11,000 11,000 4 Vijaybhai Chauhan 10,000 10,000 5 Chandreshbhai Ramana 2,600 2,600

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the company s interest;

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular;

(d) the following amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest;

Sr. No. Name Amount Over due Steps taken by the company 1. Nil

(e) There are no loans or advances in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties,

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. Compliance under section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act , 2013

The company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable.

5. Compliance under section 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under while accepting Deposits

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or any other relevant provisions of companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

6. Maintenance of cost records

According to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records by the company has been specified by central Government under sub section (1) of the section 148 of the companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed such cost records and we are of the opinion that, prima facie, such accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

7. Deposit of statutory Dues

a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities where applicable. There is no arrear of outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Rs.1.76 Lac of Professional Tax.

b) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as on 31st March, 2025.

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount (In Lac) Income Tax Outstanding Income Tax F.Y. 2017-18 CPC 523.08 Act,1962 Demand Income Tax Outstanding Income Tax F.Y. 2018-19 CPC 150.16 Act,1962 Demand Income Tax Outstanding Income Tax F.Y. 2019-20 CPC 421.27 Act,1962 Demand Income Tax Outstanding Income Tax F.Y. 2020-21 CPC 2680.66 Act,1962 Demand Income Tax Outstanding Income Tax F.Y. 2021-22 CPC 1325.50 Act,1962 Demand Income Tax Outstanding TDS Demand Various AYs. CPC TDS 0.33 Act,1962 Income Tax Outstanding TDS Demand F.Y.2023-24 CPC TDS 0.03 Act,1962 Income Tax Outstanding TDS Demand F.Y.2024-25 CPC TDS 0.96 Act,1962

8. Unrecorded Transaction

We have not found any transactions which were not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year.

9. Repayment of Loans and borrowings

(a) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or borrowing to financial institutions, banks or government.

(b) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; no diversification is made of loans during the period of Audit.

(d) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for short term purposes only.

(e) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. Utilization of Money Raised by Public Offers and Term Loan for which they raised and Compliance under section 42 and 62 of companies Act,2013

(a) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, the company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loan during the year.

(b) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) within the meaning of section 42 and 62 of Companies Act, 2013 during the year and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

11. Reporting of fraud During the Year

a) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation made available to us no such fraud noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filedby the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules,2014 withthe Central Government;

c) No whistle- blower complaints were received by the company and not provided to us by the company.

12. Compliance by Nidhi company Regarding net owned Fund to deposit Ratio

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

13. Related Party Compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act -2013

According to the records of the company and the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in Note no 1 in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards, where applicable.

14. Regarding Internal Audit System

a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were provided to us while making statutory Audit report hence we have considered the same.

15. Compliance under Section 192 of Companies Act 2013

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him/her and such, reporting under this is not applicable to the company.

16. Requirements of Registration under 45 IA of Reserve Bank of India Act,1934

In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the reserve bank of India Act 1934 and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

17. Reporting of cash losses

Based on the financial information provided to us and verification of the same we are of the opinion that the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. Reporting on resignation of Statutory Auditor

There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. Reporting on the uncertainty of the company capable of meeting its liabilities

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. Reporting on Transfer of Unspent Amount of CSR to fund specified in Schedule VII of Companies

Act,2013

This Clause is not applicable as Company is not liable to create CSR Fund.

21. Reporting on Qualification or adverse remarks on consolidated financial statement

This Clause is not applicable as company is not liable to prepare Consolidated financial Statements.