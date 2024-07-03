Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹58.52
Prev. Close₹59.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.04
Day's High₹60.19
Day's Low₹58.52
52 Week's High₹93.2
52 Week's Low₹42
Book Value₹18.49
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)161.8
P/E36.13
EPS1.65
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.57
13.57
13.57
13.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.14
27.45
26.22
30.64
Net Worth
45.71
41.02
39.79
44.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
383.34
202.27
212.87
168.81
yoy growth (%)
89.51
-4.97
26.09
136.29
Raw materials
-366.4
-185.13
-199.4
-162.55
As % of sales
95.57
91.52
93.67
96.28
Employee costs
-1.11
-1.13
-0.59
-0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.97
5.96
5.91
3.15
Depreciation
-2.63
-2.35
-1.77
-0.66
Tax paid
-1.61
-1.62
-2.27
-0.83
Working capital
-0.87
20.51
1.83
-2.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
89.51
-4.97
26.09
136.29
Op profit growth
3.94
-1.2
97.79
85.29
EBIT growth
-4.34
-1.01
76.36
88.13
Net profit growth
0.42
22.18
53.8
181.54
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
572.55
|17.71
|2,41,899.51
|4,997
|1.75
|12,638
|53.19
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
1,007.9
|22.47
|2,26,509.2
|2,934
|0.49
|34,244
|341.49
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
306.5
|65.89
|1,19,814.29
|6,882
|14.69
|7,297
|199.59
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
370
|11.68
|67,937.01
|1,717.71
|2.84
|5,012.82
|119.03
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
515.2
|50.31
|49,816.24
|444.06
|0.56
|1,156.08
|34.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Nileshbhai Patel
ED / MD / Promoter
Rohitbhai Chauhan
Non Executive Director
Divya Monpara
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinal Ashokbhai Lakhani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jaysukh Bhanabhai Dabhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipakkumar Girishkumar Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SnehaLangaliya
Plot No. 2107/D Office No. 203,
2nd Flr D&I Exce. Waghawadi Rd,
Gujarat - 364001
Tel: 91-278-2221034
Website: http://www.madhavcopper.com
Email: investors@madhavcopper.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Madhav Copper Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Madhav Copper Private Limited at Bhavnagar, Gujarat on November 19, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was con...
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Reports by M Tek Copper Ltd
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