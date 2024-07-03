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M Tek Copper Ltd Share Price Live

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59.61
(0.03%)
Jun 17, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.52
  • Day's High60.19
  • 52 Wk High93.2
  • Prev. Close59.59
  • Day's Low58.52
  • 52 Wk Low 42
  • Turnover (lac)24.04
  • P/E36.13
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value18.49
  • EPS1.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)161.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

M Tek Copper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

₹58.52

Prev. Close

₹59.59

Turnover(Lac.)

₹24.04

Day's High

₹60.19

Day's Low

₹58.52

52 Week's High

₹93.2

52 Week's Low

₹42

Book Value

₹18.49

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

161.8

P/E

36.13

EPS

1.65

Divi. Yield

0

M Tek Copper Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2025

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3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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M Tek Copper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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M Tek Copper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

17 Jun, 2026|12:43 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.20%

Non-Promoter- 34.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

M Tek Copper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.57

13.57

13.57

13.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.14

27.45

26.22

30.64

Net Worth

45.71

41.02

39.79

44.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

383.34

202.27

212.87

168.81

yoy growth (%)

89.51

-4.97

26.09

136.29

Raw materials

-366.4

-185.13

-199.4

-162.55

As % of sales

95.57

91.52

93.67

96.28

Employee costs

-1.11

-1.13

-0.59

-0.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.97

5.96

5.91

3.15

Depreciation

-2.63

-2.35

-1.77

-0.66

Tax paid

-1.61

-1.62

-2.27

-0.83

Working capital

-0.87

20.51

1.83

-2.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.51

-4.97

26.09

136.29

Op profit growth

3.94

-1.2

97.79

85.29

EBIT growth

-4.34

-1.01

76.36

88.13

Net profit growth

0.42

22.18

53.8

181.54

View Ratios

No Record Found

M Tek Copper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

572.55

17.712,41,899.514,9971.7512,63853.19

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

1,007.9

22.472,26,509.22,9340.4934,244341.49

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

306.5

65.891,19,814.296,88214.697,297199.59

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

370

11.6867,937.011,717.712.845,012.82119.03

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

515.2

50.3149,816.24444.060.561,156.0834.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT M Tek Copper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Nileshbhai Patel

ED / MD / Promoter

Rohitbhai Chauhan

Non Executive Director

Divya Monpara

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinal Ashokbhai Lakhani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jaysukh Bhanabhai Dabhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipakkumar Girishkumar Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SnehaLangaliya

Registered Office

Plot No. 2107/D Office No. 203,

2nd Flr D&I Exce. Waghawadi Rd,

Gujarat - 364001

Tel: 91-278-2221034

Website: http://www.madhavcopper.com

Email: investors@madhavcopper.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Madhav Copper Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Madhav Copper Private Limited at Bhavnagar, Gujarat on November 19, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was con...
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Reports by M Tek Copper Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the M Tek Copper Ltd share price today?

The M Tek Copper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of M Tek Copper Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M Tek Copper Ltd is ₹161.80 Cr. as of 17 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of M Tek Copper Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of M Tek Copper Ltd is 36.13 and 3.22 as of 17 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of M Tek Copper Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M Tek Copper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M Tek Copper Ltd is ₹42 and ₹93.2 as of 17 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of M Tek Copper Ltd?

M Tek Copper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.55%, 3 Years at 24.95%, 1 Year at 6.30%, 6 Month at 12.50%, 3 Month at -2.57% and 1 Month at -5.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of M Tek Copper Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of M Tek Copper Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.79 %

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