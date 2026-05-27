Board Meeting 27 May 2026 22 May 2026

Financial Results. Madhav Copper Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 21 May 2026 21 May 2026

Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2026.

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2026 19 Mar 2026

Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 19, 2026.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 Madhav Copper Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 13.02.2026) Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 16.02.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2025 28 Nov 2025

Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 28, 2025.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 8 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Madhav Copper Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

To consider other business matters Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 28, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 28.08.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters Madhav Copper Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2025 29 Jul 2025