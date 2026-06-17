M Tek Copper Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.57
13.57
13.57
13.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.14
27.45
26.22
30.64
Net Worth
45.71
41.02
39.79
44.21
Minority Interest
Debt
25.71
13.18
1.04
7.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.71
0.71
Total Liabilities
71.42
54.2
41.54
52.25
Fixed Assets
11.95
12.82
13.81
16.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.17
0.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.53
0.29
0.93
0
Networking Capital
57.63
40.79
26.41
35.13
Inventories
35.82
30.72
33.66
34.62
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.89
5.14
28.86
36.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.33
14.82
26.43
26.41
Sundry Creditors
-3.84
-7.7
-58.06
-57.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.57
-2.19
-4.48
-4.42
Cash
0.29
0.27
0.22
0.38
Total Assets
71.42
54.19
41.54
52.26
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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