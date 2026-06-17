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M Tek Copper Ltd Balance Sheet

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59.61
(0.03%)
Jun 17, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.57

13.57

13.57

13.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.14

27.45

26.22

30.64

Net Worth

45.71

41.02

39.79

44.21

Minority Interest

Debt

25.71

13.18

1.04

7.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.71

0.71

Total Liabilities

71.42

54.2

41.54

52.25

Fixed Assets

11.95

12.82

13.81

16.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.17

0.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.53

0.29

0.93

0

Networking Capital

57.63

40.79

26.41

35.13

Inventories

35.82

30.72

33.66

34.62

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.89

5.14

28.86

36.5

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16.33

14.82

26.43

26.41

Sundry Creditors

-3.84

-7.7

-58.06

-57.98

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.57

-2.19

-4.48

-4.42

Cash

0.29

0.27

0.22

0.38

Total Assets

71.42

54.19

41.54

52.26

Madhav Copper : related Articles

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