Fixed day, date, time & Place to call 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 25th September, 2025 at 4.00 P.M IST through VideoConferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Notice of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Appointed Mr. Ranjit Kumar Singh, Practicing Company Secretary ((Membership No. F12564), as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the entire Voting Process for the 13th Annual General Meeting.Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Cut-off date i.e. Thursday, September 18, 2025 shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e voting as well as e-voting system during the 13th AGM. Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of 13th Annual General Meeting to be held on September 25, 2025 (As per NSE Announcement dated on: 03.09.2025) Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of E-voting is 18-Sep-2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 05.09.2025) Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 25.09.2025) Madhav Copper Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 26.09.2025)