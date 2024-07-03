M Tek Copper Ltd Summary

Madhav Copper Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Madhav Copper Private Limited at Bhavnagar, Gujarat on November 19, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Madhav Copper Limited on August 17, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Madhav Copper is manufacturing in the field of Copper Bus bar, Copper Rod, Copper fabricated products, Enamelled Copper Wire, Paper covered Copper conductor, Poly wrap Submersible winding wire, Fiberglass Copper conductor, Tapped insulated Copper conductors, Barecopper wire and Copper Strips.Incorporated in year 2012, the Company got listed its equity Shares on NSE EMERGE in year 2017 to raise funds for working capital requirement and enhance brand name and corporate image to create a public visibility of the Company.



In year 2018, Company has announced expansion of business and new product introduction in their existing product portfolio i.e. Copper Bus Bars, Profile, Copper Stripes, Oxygen Free Copper Rod, Paper Insulated Copper Conductor, Fiber Glass Copper Conductor, Mica Covered Copper Conductor.Recently, the company has been approved by Indian railway for development, manufacture and supply of Dual coated enamelled copper winding wire, Copper flat, Rectangular copper conductor, Rectangular Copper Strips, Oxygen free Copper (OFC) Rods of various sizes and specification.The Company installed Copper Furnace in November, 2018 for new products. It started manufacturing of Mica Covered Copper Conductors, Polyamide (Kapton) Covered copper conductors and paper insulated (Tapped Insulated) Copper Conductors along with existing products of the Company.



In 2023, the Company introduced new products i.e. Copper Bus Bars, Profile, Copper Stripes, Oxygen Free Copper Rod, Paper Insulated Copper Conductor, Fibber Glass Copper Conductor.To meet rising demand and diversify product offerings, the Company is expanding rolling mill and extrusion line capacities, upgrading furnace and casting technology, establishing dedicated facilities for high-grade copper foils and rods, enhancing logistics and supply chain networks to ensure faster delivery and targeting key export markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.