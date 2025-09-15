AGM 12/09/2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Please find attached the Notice for the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 16:00 hours (IST) via Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means. This Notice is part of the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 and is being sent electronically to the shareholders of the Company. Enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/09/2025)