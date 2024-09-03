Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹144
Prev. Close₹138.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.86
Day's High₹144
Day's Low₹144
52 Week's High₹170
52 Week's Low₹90
Book Value₹58.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)302.93
P/E17.52
EPS7.89
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
21.04
18.81
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.97
30.76
22.33
13.53
Net Worth
109.01
49.57
22.38
13.58
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
230.45
235.75
237.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
230.45
235.75
237.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.84
3.28
1.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Amit Bhatia
WTD & Executive Director
Laveena Bhatia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhavya Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hemanth Koushik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manishkumar Shankarlal Chandak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yashashvi Srivastava
Additional Director
KAUSHIK GHOSH
Additional Director
Ranjan Ghosh
#4 2nd Flr Master Space P.#.27,
K/h Mustatil # 154 Kill #.19/2,
New Delhi - 110043
Tel: +91 120 4747 000
Website: http://www.machconferences.com
Email: compliance@machconferences.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Mach Conferences & Events Limited was originally incorporated as Mach Conferences and Events Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2004, issued...
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Reports by Mach Travel Solutions Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.