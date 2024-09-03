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Mach Travel Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

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144
(4.16%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:48:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open144
  • Day's High144
  • 52 Wk High170
  • Prev. Close138.25
  • Day's Low144
  • 52 Wk Low 90
  • Turnover (lac)0.86
  • P/E17.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.6
  • EPS7.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)302.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mach Travel Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹144

Prev. Close

₹138.25

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.86

Day's High

₹144

Day's Low

₹144

52 Week's High

₹170

52 Week's Low

₹90

Book Value

₹58.6

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

302.93

P/E

17.52

EPS

7.89

Divi. Yield

0

Mach Travel Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2025

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26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2025

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30 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Mach Travel Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Mach Travel Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:29 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.93%

Non-Promoter- 5.16%

Institutions: 5.16%

Non-Institutions: 21.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Mach Travel Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

21.04

18.81

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

87.97

30.76

22.33

13.53

Net Worth

109.01

49.57

22.38

13.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

230.45

235.75

237.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

230.45

235.75

237.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.84

3.28

1.96

Mach Travel Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mach Travel Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Amit Bhatia

WTD & Executive Director

Laveena Bhatia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhavya Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hemanth Koushik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manishkumar Shankarlal Chandak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yashashvi Srivastava

Additional Director

KAUSHIK GHOSH

Additional Director

Ranjan Ghosh

Registered Office

#4 2nd Flr Master Space P.#.27,

K/h Mustatil # 154 Kill #.19/2,

New Delhi - 110043

Tel: +91 120 4747 000

Website: http://www.machconferences.com

Email: compliance@machconferences.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Mach Conferences & Events Limited was originally incorporated as Mach Conferences and Events Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2004, issued...
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Reports by Mach Travel Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mach Travel Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Mach Travel Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹144 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mach Travel Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mach Travel Solutions Ltd is ₹302.93 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mach Travel Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mach Travel Solutions Ltd is 17.52 and 2.36 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mach Travel Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mach Travel Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mach Travel Solutions Ltd is ₹90 and ₹170 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Mach Travel Solutions Ltd?

Mach Travel Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -3.42%, 6 Month at 43.56%, 3 Month at 23.38% and 1 Month at -4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mach Travel Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mach Travel Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.94 %
Institutions - 5.17 %
Public - 21.90 %

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