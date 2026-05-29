Mach Conferences And Events Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended 31st March 2026; 2. Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended 31st March 2026; 3. Dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2026; and 4. Other Business Matters. Enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.05.2026) This is in reference to the financial results submitted by Mach Travel Solutions Limited to the BSE on 29th May, 2026. We wish to inform you that upon review, it was observed that the comparative figures for the half year ended March 31, 2025 were inadvertently omitted from the financial results submitted earlier, due to lack of clarity regarding the requirement of comparative figures to be included in the prescribed format. In this regard, we hereby submit the financial results with additional information, duly updated in the format prescribed by SEBI, incorporating the comparative figures for the relevant half year ended March 31, 2025 as required. It is further clarified that there is no change in the financial statements or figures as previously submitted, and the revision is limited solely to the addition of the requisite comparative information. We assure you that due care shall be taken to avoid recurrence of such instances in future. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.06.2026)