Mach Travel Solutions Ltd Summary

Mach Conferences & Events Limited was originally incorporated as Mach Conferences and Events Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2004, issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. Further, Company was converted to Public Limited Company, and the name of Company was changed to Mach Conferences and Events Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 18, 2024 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Mach Conferences and Events Limited provides comprehensive event management solutions for MICE Sector. MACH is specialized in Conference Management, Exhibition Management and Global Event Planning.



This includes venue selection, accommodation arrangements, transportation logistics, local activities, and on-site coordination. MACH offers end-to-end services for corporate meetings, conferences, trade shows, and other gatherings, facilitating seamless planning, execution, and coordination. The Companys expertise lies in crafting tailored experiences, from conceptualization to logistics, to ensure impactful events that meet their clients objectives, leveraging innovative design, cost-effective management, and efficient operations.



Their experience ranges from arranging small corporate events to large global events.The Company is ISO 9001:2015 Certified for Quality Management Systems for providing Conference and Event Management Services to Corporate Clients. The Company is a member of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) since 2012. It has been recognized as an ALLIED member of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) which is National Body of Tour Operators.



It is certified by International Air Transport Association (IATA) for meeting Professional Standards to promote and sell international air passenger transportation in 2024. The Company has recently applied for the membership of Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI).The Company raised the aggregate of 125.28 Crore by way of initial public offering, issuing 55,68,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each, comprising a fresh issue of 22,29,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs 50.15 Cr and offer for sale of 33,39,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs 75.13 Cr in September, 2024.In FY 2025, Company diversified the business to new verticals by laying a digital transform. It managed 150+ events in the FY 2024-25.



Additionally, the number of locations serviced were 66. The Company covered events in international locations like Budapest, Vietnam, Peru, New Zealand, Switzerland, Monte Carlo etc. and domestic location like Goa, Jabalpur, Bekal, Jaipur, Kovlam, Gangtok etc.



It added 15 new clients and conducted 35+ events during the FY24-25. Company launched Char Dham Yatra by Helicopter, offering devotees a swift, luxurious, and spiritually enriching experience across the four sacred shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. It acquired 60% Stake in Travexel Events and Travel Private Limited.