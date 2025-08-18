Recommended dividend Rs. 1/- per equity shares of the face value of Rs.10/- each(10)% for the financial year ended 31st March 2025. For The Purpose Of Ascertaining The Eligibility Of Shareholders For The Payment Of Final Dividend For The Financial Year 2024-25 And E-Voting In 21St Annual General Meeting Of The Company, The Record Date Is 5Th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/08/2025)