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Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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99.6
(-0.10%)
Apr 22, 2021|03:34:57 PM

Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹99.2

Prev. Close

₹99.7

Turnover(Lac.)

₹135.66

Day's High

₹99.85

Day's Low

₹99.2

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

972.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:18 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.09%

Non-Promoter- 2.67%

Institutions: 2.67%

Non-Institutions: 47.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

95.09

95.09

97.68

97.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

500.39

501.61

532.25

520.07

Net Worth

595.48

596.7

629.93

617.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

491.6

1,441.91

1,131.15

1,000.07

yoy growth (%)

-65.9

27.47

13.1

14.38

Raw materials

-515.87

-1,267.08

-991.7

-881.32

As % of sales

104.93

87.87

87.67

88.12

Employee costs

-5.29

-33.66

-25.96

-21.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-112.19

20.68

30.08

30.36

Depreciation

-0.2

-19.03

-16.04

-15.23

Tax paid

-7.91

-1.77

-2.78

-3.41

Working capital

-156.4

-79.61

-42.92

213.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.9

27.47

13.1

14.38

Op profit growth

-398.97

8.65

-4.41

9.61

EBIT growth

-400.23

-16.72

-7.45

87.97

Net profit growth

-735.38

-30.75

1.3

648.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

533.09

238.72

27.55

1,409.87

1,167.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

533.09

238.72

27.55

1,409.87

1,167.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

59.88

48.9

46.47

20.18

1.47

Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,022.4

42.454,68,038.582,8442.0617,399209.93

ITC Ltd

ITC

285

19.233,49,013.774,137.125.2118,235.5654.26

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,288

62.082,50,295.21,026.770.926,782.1730.92

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

433.65

48.551,47,138.52658.530.343,822.4555.47

Lenskart Solutions Ltd

LENSKART

723.1

210.131,25,028.36167.8501,663.5254.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & Managing Director

Sarangdhar R Nirmal

Joint MD & Executive Director

Vivek S Nirmal

Company Secretary

Dipti Todkar

Independent Director

Abdul Samad

Independent Director

Bhaskar Gaikwad

Independent Director

Vaibhav Parjane

Independent Director

Richa Ahuja

Registered Office

Gat No 122 At Ranjankhol,

Post Tilaknagar Taluka Rahata,

Maharashtra - 413720

Tel: 91-24-22645500

Website: http://www.prabhatdairy.in

Email: investor@prabhatdairy.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Prabhat Dairy Limited and its subsidiaries (together referred to as The Group) are engaged in the business of procurement and processing of milk and sale of milk and milk products like Ghee, Flavored ...
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