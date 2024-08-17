Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹99.2
Prev. Close₹99.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹135.66
Day's High₹99.85
Day's Low₹99.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)972.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
95.09
95.09
97.68
97.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
500.39
501.61
532.25
520.07
Net Worth
595.48
596.7
629.93
617.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
491.6
1,441.91
1,131.15
1,000.07
yoy growth (%)
-65.9
27.47
13.1
14.38
Raw materials
-515.87
-1,267.08
-991.7
-881.32
As % of sales
104.93
87.87
87.67
88.12
Employee costs
-5.29
-33.66
-25.96
-21.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-112.19
20.68
30.08
30.36
Depreciation
-0.2
-19.03
-16.04
-15.23
Tax paid
-7.91
-1.77
-2.78
-3.41
Working capital
-156.4
-79.61
-42.92
213.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.9
27.47
13.1
14.38
Op profit growth
-398.97
8.65
-4.41
9.61
EBIT growth
-400.23
-16.72
-7.45
87.97
Net profit growth
-735.38
-30.75
1.3
648.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
533.09
238.72
27.55
1,409.87
1,167.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
533.09
238.72
27.55
1,409.87
1,167.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.88
48.9
46.47
20.18
1.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,022.4
|42.45
|4,68,038.58
|2,844
|2.06
|17,399
|209.93
ITC Ltd
ITC
285
|19.23
|3,49,013.77
|4,137.12
|5.21
|18,235.56
|54.26
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,288
|62.08
|2,50,295.2
|1,026.77
|0.92
|6,782.17
|30.92
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
433.65
|48.55
|1,47,138.52
|658.53
|0.34
|3,822.45
|55.47
Lenskart Solutions Ltd
LENSKART
723.1
|210.13
|1,25,028.36
|167.85
|0
|1,663.52
|54.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Sarangdhar R Nirmal
Joint MD & Executive Director
Vivek S Nirmal
Company Secretary
Dipti Todkar
Independent Director
Abdul Samad
Independent Director
Bhaskar Gaikwad
Independent Director
Vaibhav Parjane
Independent Director
Richa Ahuja
Gat No 122 At Ranjankhol,
Post Tilaknagar Taluka Rahata,
Maharashtra - 413720
Tel: 91-24-22645500
Website: http://www.prabhatdairy.in
Email: investor@prabhatdairy.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Prabhat Dairy Limited and its subsidiaries (together referred to as The Group) are engaged in the business of procurement and processing of milk and sale of milk and milk products like Ghee, Flavored ...
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Reports by Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd
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