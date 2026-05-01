Board Meeting 1 May 2026 27 Apr 2026

Magnus Steel And Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer the attached intimation Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) held on 01st May, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.05.2026) Please refer the attached intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2026 28 Mar 2026

Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On March 28, 2026 - Appointment Of Directors.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Magnus Steel And Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with other reports for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 held on 14th February 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

Magnus Steel And Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 15.01.2026)

Board Meeting 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting of Magnus Steel and Infra Limited held on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Board Meeting 22 Dec 2025 17 Dec 2025

Magnus Steel And Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement Announcement Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 22nd December, 2025, inter alia approved the following matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 22.12.2025) Announcement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.12.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Nov 2025 22 Nov 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting of Magnus Steel and Infra Limited for Withdrawal of Rights Issue of Magnus Steel & Infra Limited

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2025 17 Oct 2025

Outcome of September-2025 Results

Board Meeting 6 Oct 2025 1 Oct 2025

Magnus Steel And Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Magnus Retail and Infra Limited held today i.e Monday 6th October 2025. Total number of securities proposed to be issued 4,90,14,350 Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each for an amount aggregating of Rs. 49,01,43,500 /-. Issue Price Rs.10.00/- per share Record Date Friday, October 10, 2025 for the purpose of determining the shareholders entitled for Rights Issue (Eligible Equity Shareholders) Right entitlement Ratio 2 (Two) Equity Shares for every 29 (Twenty-Nine) Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date with the right to renounce (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.10.2025) Clarification Regarding Right Entitlement Ratio Disclosed In Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated October 6, 2025 With reference to the Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Magnus Steel and Infra Limited held today, i.e., Monday, October 6, 2025, we would like to issue the following clarification: Due to an inadvertent typographical error, the Right Entitlement Ratio was incorrectly mentioned as 2 (Two) Equity Shares for every 29 (Twenty-Nine) Equity Shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, with the right to renounce. The correct Right Entitlement Ratio is: 29 (Twenty-Nine) Equity Shares for every 2 (Two) Equity Shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, with the right to renounce. Kindly note that except for the correction in the entitlement ratio, all other terms and conditions of the Rights Issue remain unchanged. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025