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Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd Share Price Live

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114.3
(4.91%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:08:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open103.55
  • Day's High114.35
  • 52 Wk High223.4
  • Prev. Close108.95
  • Day's Low103.55
  • 52 Wk Low 4.9
  • Turnover (lac)242.26
  • P/E126.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10
  • EPS0.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)598.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹103.55

Prev. Close

₹108.95

Turnover(Lac.)

₹242.26

Day's High

₹114.35

Day's Low

₹103.55

52 Week's High

₹223.4

52 Week's Low

₹4.9

Book Value

₹10

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

598.87

P/E

126.69

EPS

0.86

Divi. Yield

0

Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2025

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27 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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19 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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7 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:51 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.12%

Non-Promoter- 53.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.38

3.38

3.38

3.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.83

-4.93

-4.65

-4.43

Net Worth

-1.45

-1.55

-1.27

-1.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.19

-0.23

-0.17

-0.2

Depreciation

-8.7

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-39.01

27.52

6.79

2.33

EBIT growth

-39

26.99

6.72

1.79

Net profit growth

-14.84

30.71

-16.07

108.2

View Ratios

No Record Found

Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman, MD & CEO

Karronn Naresh Bajaj

Whole-time Director

Aditya Naresh Bajaj

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Naresh Rupchand Bajaj

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kunal Suresh Sorathia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aarti Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita Kumari

Independent Non Exe. Director

PRIYA GUPTA

Registered Office

163-164 Mittal Tower A-Wing,

16th Floor Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: -

Website: http://www.savant-infocomm.co.in

Email: savantindia@savant-infocomm.com; sil.compliance@gm

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Magnus Steel & Infra Limited was initially incorporated as Savant Infocomm Limited in 1978. The name of the Company was changed to Magnus Retail Limited in August, 2023 and thereafter to Magnus Steel ...
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Reports by Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd share price today?

The Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd is ₹598.87 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd is 126.69 and 10.89 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd is ₹4.9 and ₹223.4 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd?

Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 160.97%, 3 Years at 251.91%, 1 Year at 2123.47%, 6 Month at 318.88%, 3 Month at 59.40% and 1 Month at -40.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.87 %

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