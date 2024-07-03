Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹103.55
Prev. Close₹108.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹242.26
Day's High₹114.35
Day's Low₹103.55
52 Week's High₹223.4
52 Week's Low₹4.9
Book Value₹10
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)598.87
P/E126.69
EPS0.86
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.83
-4.93
-4.65
-4.43
Net Worth
-1.45
-1.55
-1.27
-1.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.19
-0.23
-0.17
-0.2
Depreciation
-8.7
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-39.01
27.52
6.79
2.33
EBIT growth
-39
26.99
6.72
1.79
Net profit growth
-14.84
30.71
-16.07
108.2
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman, MD & CEO
Karronn Naresh Bajaj
Whole-time Director
Aditya Naresh Bajaj
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Naresh Rupchand Bajaj
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kunal Suresh Sorathia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aarti Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita Kumari
Independent Non Exe. Director
PRIYA GUPTA
163-164 Mittal Tower A-Wing,
16th Floor Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: -
Website: http://www.savant-infocomm.co.in
Email: savantindia@savant-infocomm.com; sil.compliance@gm
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Magnus Steel & Infra Limited was initially incorporated as Savant Infocomm Limited in 1978. The name of the Company was changed to Magnus Retail Limited in August, 2023 and thereafter to Magnus Steel ...
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Reports by Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd
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