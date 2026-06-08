Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended on 31st March 2025.

I. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

Iron & steel Industry

The industry is showing some improvement & your Directors are expecting better industrial development in the coming years. We expect to be able to continue to deliver strong growth and take advantage of the significant capital investments

II. SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company trades in a single business segment. The Company has passed through a very unusual phase; any worthwhile comparison of performance between two periods would be inconclusive. There is, yet, considerable scope for improvement

III. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The Company is taking maximum efforts to capitalize on business opportunities & further expect a better outlook in the coming years. The threats to the segment in which the Company operates are pricing pressure arising due to competition from low cost suppliers, technology up gradation, severe competition and newly emerging competitive nations and stricter environment laws.

IV. STRENGTH:

The existing management has a strong technical, finance and administrative expertise in various industries and corporate sectors including the business of the Company.

V. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The internal control system is looked after by Directors themselves, who also looked after the day to day affairs to ensure compliances of guide lines and policies adhere to the management instructions and policies to ensure improvements in the system. The Internal Audit reports are regularly reviewed by the management. The Company has proper and adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the business operations geared towards achieving efficiency in its various business operations, safeguarding assets, optimum utilization of resources and compliance with statutory regulations. Efforts for continued improvement of internal control system are being consistently made in this regard

VI. HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company has no employees except Company Secretary on the role of the Company.

VII. RATIOS :

Please refer Note 24 to the financials for the detailed report on the ratios. Since, the Company is not having any operations, most of the ratios are zeros and the few which are calculated and are varying are also due to very, marginal changes in the financials only.

VIII. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, and other statutes and other incidental factor