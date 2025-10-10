2:29 Right Issue Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Magnus Steel and Infra Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Magnus Steel and Infra Ltd (517320) RECORD DATE 10.10.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (TWO) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for CASH AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 29 (TWENTY-NINE) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 10/10/2025 DR-733/2025-2026 * Note: Issue price of Rs.10/- per share will be payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.10.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20251007-61 dated October 07, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the Company has now informed the Revised Rights Issue Ratio as under: - DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Magnus Steel and Infra Ltd (517320) RECORD DATE 10/10/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 29 (Twenty-nine) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for CASH AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 10/10/2025 DR-733/2025-2026 * Note: Issue price of Rs.10/- per share will be payable on Application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.10.2025)