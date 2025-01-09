iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manappuram Finance Ltd Bonus

195.6
(6.77%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Manappuram Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Manappuram Fin.: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Read More
Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|10:57 AM

Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.

Read More
Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manappuram Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.