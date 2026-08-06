Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd Summary

Manipal Health Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated in Bengaluru, Karnataka as Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited as a private limited company dated February 15, 2010, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company was converted to a public limited company and the name was changed to Manipal Health Enterprises Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 24, 2025 was issued by the Central Processing Centre. The Company is engaged in the business of running/managing hospitals, and providing healthcare services.



It operates through various Hospitals/clinics providing Healthcare services and diagnostic centres, in India.The Company commenced its operations at Bengaluru, Karnataka, Near Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road in year 1991. In 1993, it expanded presence in hospitals in Bengaluru and further to Goa in 1994, commenced operations in Mangalore at KMC Hospital in 1997. Later, the Manipal Hospital commenced operations at Vijayawada in 2006.



It expanded the operations to Manipal Hospital at Salem in Tamil Nadu in 2007 and again expanded presence in Bengaluru through Malathi Manipal Hospital at Karnataka. The Company operated 38 hospitals with 10,761 licensed beds across the 14 states as of September 30, 2025. In November 2025, it commenced operations at the 49th hospital in Bengaluru (Karnataka), which increased the bed capacity to 12,631 licensed beds as of December 31, 2025.



Through the acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals Private Limited in October 2025, the Company launched 1,606 licensed beds to the network. In addition to this, the Company provide clinical services across several specialties, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary care, particularly in cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastro sciences, orthopedics, and renal sciences. These specialties involve high-acuity cases or cases that are severe, complex and require advanced interventions and high levels of care.Company has filed a Draft Prospectus with SEBI & is planning to raise funds via its IPO aggregating Rs 8000 Crore through fresh issue and by issuing 43,227,668 equity shares of Rs 2 each through offer for sale.