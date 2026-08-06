Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorHealthcare
Open₹651.35
Prev. Close₹650.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹42,313.46
Day's High₹691.8
Day's Low₹650
52 Week's High₹675.8
52 Week's Low₹625.45
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89,176
P/E160.04
EPS4.07
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
77.06
75.63
75.63
75.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,137.51
3,822.21
3,299.61
3,099.62
Net Worth
5,214.57
3,897.84
3,375.24
3,175.25
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
10,335.75
8,242.25
6,171.63
4,839.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,335.75
8,242.25
6,171.63
4,839.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
184.77
134.49
93.54
87.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,945
|91.79
|1,29,125.81
|382.4
|0.22
|2,438.5
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,070
|143.26
|1,04,429.06
|203.21
|0.19
|732.9
|91.84
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
869.7
|245.15
|75,861.65
|-14.3
|0.2
|725.73
|53.52
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
955.15
|372.09
|72,475.98
|47.78
|0.1
|489.45
|122.24
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,455.6
|78.73
|39,120.84
|137.31
|0.03
|1,078.72
|149.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
The Annexe #98/2 Rustom Bagh,
Hal Airport Road,
Karnataka - 560017
Tel: +91 80 4936 0300
Website: http://www.manipalhospitals.com
Email: legalcs@manipalhospitals.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Manipal Health Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated in Bengaluru, Karnataka as Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited as a private limited company dated February 15, 2010, issued by the...
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Reports by Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd
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