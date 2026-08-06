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Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd Share Price Live

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677.95
(4.22%)
Aug 7, 2026|09:29:52 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open651.35
  • Day's High691.8
  • 52 Wk High675.8
  • Prev. Close650.5
  • Day's Low650
  • 52 Wk Low 625.45
  • Turnover (lac)42,313.46
  • P/E160.04
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)89,176
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

₹651.35

Prev. Close

₹650.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹42,313.46

Day's High

₹691.8

Day's Low

₹650

52 Week's High

₹675.8

52 Week's Low

₹625.45

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

89,176

P/E

160.04

EPS

4.07

Divi. Yield

0

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:01 PM
Aug-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.81%

Foreign: 65.80%

Indian: 6.27%

Non-Promoter- 9.10%

Institutions: 9.10%

Non-Institutions: 18.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

77.06

75.63

75.63

75.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,137.51

3,822.21

3,299.61

3,099.62

Net Worth

5,214.57

3,897.84

3,375.24

3,175.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

10,335.75

8,242.25

6,171.63

4,839.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,335.75

8,242.25

6,171.63

4,839.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

184.77

134.49

93.54

87.96

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

8,945

91.791,29,125.81382.40.222,438.5692.92

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,070

143.261,04,429.06203.210.19732.991.84

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd

ASTERDM

869.7

245.1575,861.65-14.30.2725.7353.52

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

955.15

372.0972,475.9847.780.1489.45122.24

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,455.6

78.7339,120.84137.310.031,078.72149.23

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

The Annexe #98/2 Rustom Bagh,

Hal Airport Road,

Karnataka - 560017

Tel: +91 80 4936 0300

Website: http://www.manipalhospitals.com

Email: legalcs@manipalhospitals.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Manipal Health Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated in Bengaluru, Karnataka as Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited as a private limited company dated February 15, 2010, issued by the...
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Reports by Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd

Company FAQs

The Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹677.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd is ₹89176.00 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd is 160.04 and 6.48 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd is ₹625.45 and ₹675.8 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.08 %
Institutions - 9.11 %
Public - 18.81 %

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