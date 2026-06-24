Maple Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3,517.87
3,517.87
3,517.87
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
854.48
444.48
108.91
-3.5
Net Worth
4,372.35
3,962.35
3,626.78
-3.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4,372.35
3,962.35
3,626.78
-3.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,009.84
1,009.84
1,009.84
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3,016.61
2,581.74
2,216.16
-3.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3,054.82
2,612.21
2,236.93
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-36.71
-29.67
-19.34
-3.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.5
-0.79
-1.43
-0.02
Cash
345.89
370.77
400.78
0.04
Total Assets
4,372.34
3,962.35
3,626.78
-3.2
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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