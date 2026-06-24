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Maple Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

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142.47
(-2.15%)
Jun 24, 2026|07:57:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3,517.87

3,517.87

3,517.87

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

854.48

444.48

108.91

-3.5

Net Worth

4,372.35

3,962.35

3,626.78

-3.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4,372.35

3,962.35

3,626.78

-3.2

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,009.84

1,009.84

1,009.84

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3,016.61

2,581.74

2,216.16

-3.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3,054.82

2,612.21

2,236.93

0.08

Sundry Creditors

-36.71

-29.67

-19.34

-3.3

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.5

-0.79

-1.43

-0.02

Cash

345.89

370.77

400.78

0.04

Total Assets

4,372.34

3,962.35

3,626.78

-3.2

Indian HC Trust : related Articles

No Record Found

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