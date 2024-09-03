iifl-logo

Maple Infrastructure Trust Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
142.47
(-2.15%)
Jun 24, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open142.47
  • Day's High142.47
  • 52 Wk High145.6
  • Prev. Close145.6
  • Day's Low142.47
  • 52 Wk Low 145.6
  • Turnover (lac)2,778.16
  • P/E17.19
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value117.93
  • EPS8.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,807.03
  • Div. Yield6.2
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Maple Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

₹142.47

Prev. Close

₹145.6

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2,778.16

Day's High

₹142.47

Day's Low

₹142.47

52 Week's High

₹145.6

52 Week's Low

₹145.6

Book Value

₹117.93

Face Value

₹100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,807.03

P/E

17.19

EPS

8.29

Divi. Yield

6.2

Maple Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

28 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2025

arrow

26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11.5335

Record Date: 27 May, 2026

arrow

26 May 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Maple Infrastructure Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maple Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Jun, 2026|10:17 PM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Jun-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.43%

Institutions: 13.43%

Non-Institutions: 11.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Maple Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3,517.87

3,517.87

3,517.87

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

854.48

444.48

108.91

-3.5

Net Worth

4,372.35

3,962.35

3,626.78

-3.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

1,623.64

836.09

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,623.64

836.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.17

8.61

Maple Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust

168.48

12.9751,342.6996.19.991,352.4154.51

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

INDIGRID

177.03

14.4820,147.4385.848.14812.15140.21

Cube Highways Trust

CUBEINVIT

149

14.1620,026.64556.952.4832.9797.3

Maple Infrastructure Trust

142.47

17.199,807.03212.076.2290.94117.93

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

93.84

10.698,539.43142.9812.79233.9790.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maple Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Louis-Marie St-Maurice

Independent Director

Seema Gupta

Independent Director

Shalini Kamath

Independent Director

Anil Chaudhry

Independent Director

V S Parthasarathy

Non Executive Director

Chirdeep Singh Bagga

Nominee

NIRAJ KUMAR MURARKA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VIKAS PRAKASH

Registered Office

C-5 First Floor,

Defence Colony,

Delhi - 110024

Tel: 91-11-49577800

Website: http://www.maplehighways.com

Email: compliance@maplehighways.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Maple Infrastructure Trust (MIT), formerly known as Indian Highway Concessions Trust, is an Indian infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Maple Highways Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CDP...
Read More

Reports by Maple Infrastructure Trust

Company FAQs

What is the Maple Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The Maple Infrastructure Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹142.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maple Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maple Infrastructure Trust is ₹9807.03 Cr. as of 24 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maple Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Maple Infrastructure Trust is 17.19 and 1.21 as of 24 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maple Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maple Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maple Infrastructure Trust is ₹145.6 and ₹145.6 as of 24 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Maple Infrastructure Trust?

Maple Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.11%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maple Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Maple Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 13.44 %
Public - 11.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maple Infrastructure Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.