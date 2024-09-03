Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹142.47
Prev. Close₹145.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,778.16
Day's High₹142.47
Day's Low₹142.47
52 Week's High₹145.6
52 Week's Low₹145.6
Book Value₹117.93
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,807.03
P/E17.19
EPS8.29
Divi. Yield6.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3,517.87
3,517.87
3,517.87
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
854.48
444.48
108.91
-3.5
Net Worth
4,372.35
3,962.35
3,626.78
-3.5
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
1,623.64
836.09
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,623.64
836.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.17
8.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust
168.48
|12.97
|51,342.6
|996.1
|9.99
|1,352.4
|154.51
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
177.03
|14.48
|20,147.4
|385.84
|8.14
|812.15
|140.21
Cube Highways Trust
CUBEINVIT
149
|14.16
|20,026.64
|556.95
|2.4
|832.97
|97.3
Maple Infrastructure Trust
142.47
|17.19
|9,807.03
|212.07
|6.2
|290.94
|117.93
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
93.84
|10.69
|8,539.43
|142.98
|12.79
|233.97
|90.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Louis-Marie St-Maurice
Independent Director
Seema Gupta
Independent Director
Shalini Kamath
Independent Director
Anil Chaudhry
Independent Director
V S Parthasarathy
Non Executive Director
Chirdeep Singh Bagga
Nominee
NIRAJ KUMAR MURARKA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VIKAS PRAKASH
C-5 First Floor,
Defence Colony,
Delhi - 110024
Tel: 91-11-49577800
Website: http://www.maplehighways.com
Email: compliance@maplehighways.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Maple Infrastructure Trust (MIT), formerly known as Indian Highway Concessions Trust, is an Indian infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Maple Highways Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CDP...
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Reports by Maple Infrastructure Trust
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