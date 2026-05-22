|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 May 2026
|26 May 2026
|Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2026
|15 May 2026
|Intimation of Board Meeting of Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager Private Limited, Investment Manager to Maple Infrastructure Trust. Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue. (As per BSE announcement dated on :22.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|23 Feb 2026
|23 Feb 2026
|Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Oct 2025
|9 Oct 2025
|Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Aug 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2025
|23 Jul 2025
|Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
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