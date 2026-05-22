Board Meeting 26 May 2026 26 May 2026

Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 22 May 2026 15 May 2026

Intimation of Board Meeting of Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager Private Limited, Investment Manager to Maple Infrastructure Trust. Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue. (As per BSE announcement dated on :22.05.2026)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2026 23 Feb 2026

Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2025 9 Oct 2025

Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.10.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Maple Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11.08.2025)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2025 23 Jul 2025