|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2026
|27 May 2026
|27 May 2026
|11.5335
|11.5335
|Final
|approved declaration of distribution of Rs. 11.5335 per unit to the Unitholders of MIT. The details of distribution are set as below. Please note that Wednesday, May 27, 2026 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of the payment of this distribution to the Unitholders which will be paid on or before Thursday, June 4, 2026.
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2025
|14 Nov 2025
|15 Nov 2025
|3.2668
|3.2668
|Final
|Declaration of distribution of Rs. 3.2668 per unit to the Unitholders of MIT in the form of Interest.
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