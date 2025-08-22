Please refer the attached35 document for outcome of Board Meeting held today Please find the attached Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on September 15, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. through VC (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.08.2025) Please find the attached Annexure for Proceedings of the 35th AGM of V.R Woodart Limited Please find the attached Annexure for Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting conducted at the 35th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.09.2025)