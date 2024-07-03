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SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹174.6
Prev. Close₹171.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.71
Day's High₹174.6
Day's Low₹165
52 Week's High₹206
52 Week's Low₹22.08
Book Value₹9.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)476.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.89
14.89
14.89
14.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.02
-16.89
-16.79
-16.65
Net Worth
-2.13
-2
-1.9
-1.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.03
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.09
-0.09
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
-0.2
0.27
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
58.29
3.36
89.06
-25.37
EBIT growth
58.29
3.36
92.9
-24.63
Net profit growth
32.65
23.21
93.1
-24.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
601.18
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
601.18
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
5.73
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
1,106.1
|67.08
|1,09,455.82
|315.16
|0.9
|3,891.76
|179.92
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
1,170.3
|54.41
|15,626.77
|107.31
|0.49
|557.77
|103.13
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
1,579.1
|23.37
|2,152.31
|16.99
|0
|155.13
|466.63
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
TINNARUBR
848.8
|28.72
|1,529.18
|16.95
|0.38
|154.56
|162.69
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
1,722.45
|93.36
|918.64
|-0.08
|0.2
|142.93
|361.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
E D & Wholetime Director
Anwar Shaikh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Divya Pai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kartik Jethwa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manan Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinit Rathod
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nidhi Kirti Bhatt
Shop No 1 Rajul Apartments,
9 Harkness Road Walkeshwar,
Maharashtra - 400006
Tel: -
Website: http://www.vrwoodart.com
Email: investors@vrwoodart.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
V R Woodart Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name of Veera Treatwood Limited in February, 1989.The name of the Company was changed to its present name in May, 199...
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Reports by Megamont Ltd
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