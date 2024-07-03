iifl-logo

Megamont Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
165
(-3.59%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open174.6
  • Day's High174.6
  • 52 Wk High206
  • Prev. Close171.15
  • Day's Low165
  • 52 Wk Low 22.08
  • Turnover (lac)1.71
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)476.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Megamont Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

₹174.6

Prev. Close

₹171.15

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.71

Day's High

₹174.6

Day's Low

₹165

52 Week's High

₹206

52 Week's Low

₹22.08

Book Value

₹9.55

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

476.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Megamont Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2025

arrow

25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Megamont Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Megamont Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:38 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.55%

Non-Promoter- 1.25%

Institutions: 1.25%

Non-Institutions: 40.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Megamont Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.89

14.89

14.89

14.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.02

-16.89

-16.79

-16.65

Net Worth

-2.13

-2

-1.9

-1.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.03

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.09

-0.09

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

-0.2

0.27

-0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

58.29

3.36

89.06

-25.37

EBIT growth

58.29

3.36

92.9

-24.63

Net profit growth

32.65

23.21

93.1

-24.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

601.18

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

601.18

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

5.73

0

Megamont Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

1,106.1

67.081,09,455.82315.160.93,891.76179.92

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

1,170.3

54.4115,626.77107.310.49557.77103.13

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

1,579.1

23.372,152.3116.990155.13466.63

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

TINNARUBR

848.8

28.721,529.1816.950.38154.56162.69

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

1,722.45

93.36918.64-0.080.2142.93361.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Megamont Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

E D & Wholetime Director

Anwar Shaikh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Divya Pai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kartik Jethwa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manan Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinit Rathod

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nidhi Kirti Bhatt

Registered Office

Shop No 1 Rajul Apartments,

9 Harkness Road Walkeshwar,

Maharashtra - 400006

Tel: -

Website: http://www.vrwoodart.com

Email: investors@vrwoodart.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

V R Woodart Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name of Veera Treatwood Limited in February, 1989.The name of the Company was changed to its present name in May, 199...
Read More

Reports by Megamont Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Megamont Ltd share price today?

The Megamont Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹165 today.

What is the Market Cap of Megamont Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Megamont Ltd is ₹476.55 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Megamont Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Megamont Ltd is 0 and 17.27 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Megamont Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Megamont Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Megamont Ltd is ₹22.08 and ₹206 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Megamont Ltd?

Megamont Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.38%, 3 Years at 206.87%, 1 Year at 609.98%, 6 Month at 208.24%, 3 Month at 96.57% and 1 Month at 7.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Megamont Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Megamont Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.55 %
Institutions - 1.25 %
Public - 40.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Megamont Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.