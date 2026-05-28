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Megamont Ltd Board Meeting

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165
(-3.59%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

V R Woodart CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202625 May 2026
VR Woodart Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2026
Board Meeting13 Feb 20267 Feb 2026
VR Woodart Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December2025 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
VR Woodart Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2025. Please refer the attached document. Please refer the attached document for outcome of Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.11.2025)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202515 Oct 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A Part A of Schedule lll of the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, Wednesday, October 15, 2025, have, inter-alia,
Board Meeting6 Aug 20251 Aug 2025
VR Woodart Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2025. Please refer the attached document for outcome of Board Meeting held today Please refer the attached document for outcome of Board Meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2025)

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