Mindtree Ltd Merged Summary

Mindtree Limited is an international Information Technology consulting and implementation company that delivers business solutions through global software development. The company is structured into four industry verticals - Retail, CPG and Manufacturing (RCM), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), High Technology, Media and Services (TMS) and Travel and Hospitality (TH). The Company offers services in the areas of agile, analytics and information management, application development and maintenance, business process management, business technology consulting, cloud, digital business, independent testing, infrastructure management services, mobility, product engineering and SAP services.



The Company is has its registered office at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India and has offices in India, United States of America (USA), United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, South Africa, UAE, Netherlands, Canada, Belgium, France, Ireland, Poland and Republic of China.Mindtree was incorporated on 5th August 1999 as MindTree Consulting Private Limited. It was promoted by 10 industry professionals who came from Cambridge Technology Partners, Lucent Technologies and Wipro. In January of the year 2000, an investment of Rs.



169 million was made by way of subscription to Equity Shares of the company in first round of funding by LSO Investment (P) Limited, a Promoter company promoted by three of the Promoters, and Walden Software Investments Limited (managed by Walden International), Amalgamated Holdings Limited and Vaitarna Holdings Private Limited. After a year, in August 2001, investment by Global Technology Ventures Limited, Walden Software Investments Limited and Capital International Global Emerging Markets Private Equity Fund LP in second round of funding. In December of the same year 2001, the company had commenced IT outsourcing partnership with Volvo Information Technology.



MindTree assessed as a People Capability Maturity Model (P-CMM) Level 5 company in year of 2003 and following year, in 2004, the company assessed as a CMMi Level 5 company. MindTree had executed a contract with AIG Offshore Systems Service Inc in January of the year 2004 for supply of IT Services. During September of the identical year 2004, the company had acquired the software division of ASAP Solutions Private Limited and Arachno Solutions Private Limited (ARPSL).



West Campus development center of the company was opened in February of the year 2005 at Bangalore. In June of the same year 2005, MindTree had acquired 100% share capital of Linc Software Services Private Limited, which engaged in the business of application development and maintenance, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) product support and web development. During the year 2006, in July, the development centre of the company was launched in Chennai.



The Companys status was changed from private limited to a public limited in September of the year 2006. The Company obtained fresh certificate of incorporation consequent on change of name as MindTree Consulting Limited in November 2006. In December of the same year 2006, the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for expansion of facilities in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Chennai.



In February 2007, the company came out with Initial Public Offerings with 5,593,300 Equity Shares. MindTree was declared the Number 1 Most Admired Knowledge Enterprise in India during the same year 2007 by Teleos, in association with the KNOW Network. The Company made its strategic alliance with Borland Software India Private Limited in June 2007 to launch state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India and in November of the same year signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity in TES-PV Electronic Solutions Private Limited (Purple Vision), the India-based, fully-owned subsidiary of TES Electronic Solutions SA.



MindTree received the BML Munjal Award, adjudged the best Indian private sector company in the area of Learning and Development, in February of the year 2008. The Companys name was changed from MindTree Consulting Ltd to MindTree Ltd in April of the year 2008; consequently, the company also made changes to its visual identity. The Company had opened its own development center, MindTree Coromandel at Chennai in June of the year 2008.



In September of the same year 2008, the company established a Testing Center of Excellence (CoE) in partnership with Hewlett Packard (HP), for HPs quality and performance testing tools.In 2008, Mindtree acquired 3.64 crore equity shares of Aztecsoft Limited (Aztec) for a consideration of Rs 291.95 crore. Consequent to the acquisition of these shares, Aztec became a subsidiary of the company.In 2010, Mindtree successfully partnered with Government of India for the AADHAAR project, one of the worlds largest big data implementation and citizen identification program. In 2012, Mindtree unveiled new brand identity with slogan Welcome to possible.Mindtree crossed half a billion dollars in revenues, USD 100 million in operating profits and INR 100 of EPS during the year ended 31 March 2014.On 29 April 2014, Mindtree announced expansion of its US operations by opening its newest delivery center in Redmond, Washington.



The state of art facility will focus on building talent and delivering cutting edge solutions in the areas of Cloud, Mobility, Infrastructure Management and Testing. The 13,000 square-foot facility, located adjacent to Microsofts corporate campus, has an initial seating capacity of 125 with room to increase that capacity quickly over time.On 19 January 2015, Mindtree announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Discoverture Solutions LLC (Discoverture), a leading provider of insurance solutions based in the US. Discoverture has a strong track-record of deploying solutions based on major P&C insurance platforms, enabling clients to transition to a more modern, agile environment.



The addition of Discoverture, combined with Mindtrees existing range of technology services and consulting combine for a full-suite of offerings to transform and run a world-class insurance technology platform.Mindtrees revenue crossed $150 million mark for the first time during the quarter ended 30 June 2015. On 16 July 2015, Mindtree announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bluefin Solutions, a market leading independent consultancy specializing in SAP HANA. Bluefin has an award-winning track record helping businesses manage digital transformations across the entire SAP portfolio.



Headquartered in the UK, Bluefin delivers solutions to some of the worlds most prestigious companies. The acquisition will accelerate Mindtrees ability to help its SAP clients digitize the value chain, ensuring there is harmony between the front-end customer experience and back-end systems as businesses transition to fully digital organizations. In addition, Bluefins strong European client base supports Mindtrees ongoing effort to strengthen its presence in Europe.



The partnership also creates an opportunity to expedite Bluefins HANA expertise to the US market by leveraging Mindtrees broad presence.On 16 July 2015, Mindtree announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Relational Solutions, Inc., a specialized provider of analytics for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) retail execution. Relational Solutions has proven expertise in analytics with solutions for supply chain optimization and trade promotions analytics. Mindtrees experience in delivering large multi-country programs for CPG companies to improve sales execution along with Relational Solutions expertise, cements its ability to drive profitable growth using predictive analytics.On 22 September 2015, Mindtree launched a state-of-the-art Global Learning & Delivery Center at Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.



The facility, named Mindtree Kalinga, has been built on a 20-acre campus.On 18 January 2016, Mindtree announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Magnet 360, a Salesforce Platinum consulting partner. Magnet 360 brings strong expertise across Salesforce Sales, Service and Marketing Cloud implementations. Combined with Mindtrees established Salesforce practice, this acquisition positions the company for leadership in addressing the fast-growing cloud-based services market.



Headquartered in Minneapolis with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, Magnet 360 has been a Salesforce partner since 2004.Mindtrees revenue crossed $200 million mark for the first time during the quarter ended 30 June 2017. On 5 December 2017, Mindtree announced that it has opened its first North America-based network operations center (NOC) in Scottsdale, Arizona, to support its growing Infrastructure Management Services business. Based on the successful model of the companys Chennai and Bangalore NOCs, Mindtree can provide a broader range of options for clients seeking best-in-class support of IT applications and infrastructure.During year 2019, Company approved Scheme of Amalgamation of Magnet 360, LLC, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with Mindtree.



It completed necessary requirements under various regulations. Further, the Order was filed with the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka on December 14, 2018, being the effective date of Amalgamation.The Company had three direct subsidiaries and two step- down subsidiaries as on March 31, 2019. During the year, Magnet 360, LLC, the wholly owned subsidiary amalgamated with the Company and ceased to exist.



Blouvin (Pty) Limited, the step-down subsidiary was liquidated during year 2019.In year 2020, the Company launched QuikDeploy to accelerate SAP S/4HANA transitions. It opened Atlanta delivery center. It became a subsidiary of L&T.



Accordingly, L&T became the Promoter / Parent Company of Mindtree effective from July 2019. It named a Preferred Partner for Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service. It joined Hyperledger to accelerate Blockchain development.



It partnered with Atotech to provide SAP support services in September 2019. It launched Blockchain-powered merchant on-boarding solution for banks. It developed new container acceleration service, enabling faster deployment of cloud applications on Microsoft Azure.



It opened new European headquarters in London. In March 2019, it partnered with Realogy to enhance its Digital Transformation offerings.In FY 2021, Company partnered with Husqvarna Group to drive digital transformation. It collaborated with Molnlycke for Enterpriseapplication and cloud transformation journey.



Mindtree and research firm Everest Group worked in partnership with leading CXOs from multiple industries to identify and navigate business challenges created by COVID-19 pandemic. It partnered with the Nordex Group to drive forward the digital transformation journey. To ensure information flow and enhance collaboration, Company launched Catalyst Contour - A web portal.



In FY 2022, Company acquired of L&T NxT business. It incubated Healthcare as a separate IG. A new employee referral portal was launched to simplify the referral and tracking process.



It had 3,077 employee referral hires in India and 3,427 hires globally. In order to track this centrally an employee referral central team was formed, constituting of a recruiter SPOC assigned to each business unit (BU), working exclusively on ER profiles. It launched monthly business unit virtual floor walks for respective delivery teams.