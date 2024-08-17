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Mindtree Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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3,433.85
(0.14%)
Nov 22, 2022|09:14:10 PM

Mindtree Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Mindtree Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹3,400

Prev. Close

₹3,429

Turnover(Lac.)

₹34,505.79

Day's High

₹3,454

Day's Low

₹3,380.3

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56,643.29

P/E

29.95

EPS

114.63

Divi. Yield

0.79

Mindtree Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mindtree Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Mindtree Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Jul, 2026|08:14 PM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.94%

Non-Promoter- 23.88%

Institutions: 23.88%

Non-Institutions: 15.13%

Custodian: 0.02%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Mindtree Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

164.8

164.7

164.6

164.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,308.6

4,153.9

2,992

3,141.8

Net Worth

5,473.4

4,318.6

3,156.6

3,306

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10,525.3

7,967.8

7,764.3

5,325

yoy growth (%)

32.09

2.62

45.8

5.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6,327.8

-5,113.2

-5,064.7

-3,394.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,210.6

1,498.2

828.7

794.3

Depreciation

-242

-259.6

-275.4

-155.2

Tax paid

-557.8

-387.9

-197.9

-169.4

Working capital

583

-166.9

209.8

312.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.09

2.62

45.8

5.66

Op profit growth

32.55

53.18

39.31

8.03

EBIT growth

45.98

75.65

8.69

34.39

Net profit growth

48.86

76.01

0.94

40.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

10,525.3

7,967.8

7,764.3

7,021.5

5,462.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,525.3

7,967.8

7,764.3

7,021.5

5,462.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

307.3

151.7

75.6

89.3

190.2

Mindtree Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,201

14.717,91,963.1813,6425.0359,553234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,082.4

14.564,36,757.797,9754.4638,641199.32

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,187.4

17.413,16,901.817,0254.6314,33795.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

177.74

14.291,72,921.813,037.16.6718,362.864.17

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,510.3

36.461,46,876.39541.33.412,956.5221.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mindtree Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

APURVA PUROHIT

Independent Director

Akshaya Bhargava

Independent Director

Bijou Kurien

Non Executive Director

Sekharipuram Narayanan Subrahmanyan

Non Executive Director

Ramamurthi Shankar Raman

Independent Director

Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anilkumar Manibhai Naik

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Debashis Chatterjee.

Executive Director

Venugopal Lambu

Independent Director

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Subhodh Shetty

Registered Office

Global Village RVCE Post,

Mysore Road,

Karnataka - 560059

Tel: 91-080-67064000

Website: http://www.mindtree.com

Email: subhodh.shetty@mindtree.com; info@mindtree.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Mindtree Limited is an international Information Technology consulting and implementation company that delivers business solutions through global software development. The company is structured into f...
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