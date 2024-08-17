Mindtree Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹3,400
Prev. Close₹3,429
Turnover(Lac.)₹34,505.79
Day's High₹3,454
Day's Low₹3,380.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56,643.29
P/E29.95
EPS114.63
Divi. Yield0.79
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
164.8
164.7
164.6
164.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,308.6
4,153.9
2,992
3,141.8
Net Worth
5,473.4
4,318.6
3,156.6
3,306
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10,525.3
7,967.8
7,764.3
5,325
yoy growth (%)
32.09
2.62
45.8
5.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6,327.8
-5,113.2
-5,064.7
-3,394.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,210.6
1,498.2
828.7
794.3
Depreciation
-242
-259.6
-275.4
-155.2
Tax paid
-557.8
-387.9
-197.9
-169.4
Working capital
583
-166.9
209.8
312.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.09
2.62
45.8
5.66
Op profit growth
32.55
53.18
39.31
8.03
EBIT growth
45.98
75.65
8.69
34.39
Net profit growth
48.86
76.01
0.94
40.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
10,525.3
7,967.8
7,764.3
7,021.5
5,462.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,525.3
7,967.8
7,764.3
7,021.5
5,462.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
307.3
151.7
75.6
89.3
190.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,201
|14.71
|7,91,963.18
|13,642
|5.03
|59,553
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,082.4
|14.56
|4,36,757.79
|7,975
|4.46
|38,641
|199.32
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,187.4
|17.41
|3,16,901.81
|7,025
|4.63
|14,337
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
177.74
|14.29
|1,72,921.81
|3,037.1
|6.67
|18,362.8
|64.17
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,510.3
|36.46
|1,46,876.39
|541.3
|3.4
|12,956.5
|221.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
APURVA PUROHIT
Independent Director
Akshaya Bhargava
Independent Director
Bijou Kurien
Non Executive Director
Sekharipuram Narayanan Subrahmanyan
Non Executive Director
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman
Independent Director
Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anilkumar Manibhai Naik
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Debashis Chatterjee.
Executive Director
Venugopal Lambu
Independent Director
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Subhodh Shetty
Global Village RVCE Post,
Mysore Road,
Karnataka - 560059
Tel: 91-080-67064000
Website: http://www.mindtree.com
Email: subhodh.shetty@mindtree.com; info@mindtree.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Mindtree Limited is an international Information Technology consulting and implementation company that delivers business solutions through global software development. The company is structured into f...
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Reports by Mindtree Ltd Merged
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