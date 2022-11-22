Mindtree Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
164.8
164.7
164.6
164.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,308.6
4,153.9
2,992
3,141.8
Net Worth
5,473.4
4,318.6
3,156.6
3,306
Minority Interest
Debt
555.7
537.7
566.8
1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
162.8
109.6
49.3
50.1
Total Liabilities
6,191.9
4,965.9
3,772.7
3,357.1
Fixed Assets
1,396.5
1,298
1,422.6
996.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,552.3
2,048.4
776.4
805.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
146.7
144.7
232.8
88.9
Networking Capital
1,047
717.3
755.4
1,211.9
Inventories
4.1
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0.14
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1,731.3
1,274.2
1,438.9
1,335.6
Debtor Days
60.03
58.37
67.64
Other Current Assets
1,423.2
947.4
749.6
748.3
Sundry Creditors
-561.8
-273.4
-258.7
-213.1
Creditor Days
19.48
12.52
12.16
Other Current Liabilities
-1,549.8
-1,230.9
-1,174.4
-658.9
Cash
1,049.4
757.5
585.5
254.7
Total Assets
6,191.9
4,965.9
3,772.7
3,357.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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