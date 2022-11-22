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Mindtree Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

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3,433.85
(0.14%)
Nov 22, 2022|09:14:10 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10,525.3

7,967.8

7,764.3

5,325

yoy growth (%)

32.09

2.62

45.8

5.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6,327.8

-5,113.2

-5,064.7

-3,394.9

As % of sales

60.11

64.17

65.23

63.75

Other costs

-2,001.8

-1,198.1

-1,618.2

-1,153.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.01

15.03

20.84

21.66

Operating profit

2,195.7

1,656.5

1,081.4

776.2

OPM

20.86

20.78

13.92

14.57

Depreciation

-242

-259.6

-275.4

-155.2

Interest expense

-50.2

-50.4

-52.9

-16.8

Other income

307.1

151.7

75.6

190.1

Profit before tax

2,210.6

1,498.2

828.7

794.3

Taxes

-557.8

-387.9

-197.9

-169.4

Tax rate

-25.23

-25.89

-23.88

-21.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,652.8

1,110.3

630.8

624.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1,652.8

1,110.3

630.8

624.9

yoy growth (%)

48.86

76.01

0.94

40.11

NPM

15.7

13.93

8.12

11.73

Mindtree Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

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