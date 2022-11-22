Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10,525.3
7,967.8
7,764.3
5,325
yoy growth (%)
32.09
2.62
45.8
5.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6,327.8
-5,113.2
-5,064.7
-3,394.9
As % of sales
60.11
64.17
65.23
63.75
Other costs
-2,001.8
-1,198.1
-1,618.2
-1,153.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.01
15.03
20.84
21.66
Operating profit
2,195.7
1,656.5
1,081.4
776.2
OPM
20.86
20.78
13.92
14.57
Depreciation
-242
-259.6
-275.4
-155.2
Interest expense
-50.2
-50.4
-52.9
-16.8
Other income
307.1
151.7
75.6
190.1
Profit before tax
2,210.6
1,498.2
828.7
794.3
Taxes
-557.8
-387.9
-197.9
-169.4
Tax rate
-25.23
-25.89
-23.88
-21.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,652.8
1,110.3
630.8
624.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1,652.8
1,110.3
630.8
624.9
yoy growth (%)
48.86
76.01
0.94
40.11
NPM
15.7
13.93
8.12
11.73
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.