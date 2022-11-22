Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.09
2.62
48.27
12.05
Op profit growth
32.52
53.18
53.51
-14.19
EBIT growth
45.97
75.66
53.6
-22.33
Net profit growth
48.84
76.01
50.71
-24.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.86
20.79
13.92
13.45
EBIT margin
21.48
19.43
11.35
10.96
Net profit margin
15.7
13.93
8.12
7.99
RoCE
40.78
35.74
27.21
22.05
RoNW
8.43
7.42
5.5
4.19
RoA
7.45
6.4
4.86
4.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
100.3
67.43
38.33
23.49
Dividend per share
27
25
13
10
Cash EPS
85.59
51.65
21.6
13.85
Book value per share
332.08
262.2
191.81
153.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
42.89
30.91
21.6
19.25
P/CEPS
50.26
40.35
38.34
32.65
P/B
12.95
7.94
4.31
2.94
EV/EBIDTA
28.13
18.86
11.76
9.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
33.82
Tax payout
-25.23
-25.88
-23.87
-24.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.11
62.14
54.88
65.13
Inventory days
0.07
0
0
0
Creditor days
-18.3
-15.39
-11.57
-14.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-45.03
-30.73
-16.66
-30.05
Net debt / equity
-0.09
-0.05
0
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-0.22
-0.13
-0.01
-0.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-60.11
-64.17
-65.23
-65.16
Other costs
-19.01
-15.03
-20.84
-21.37
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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