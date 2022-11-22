Mindtree Ltd Merged Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,201
|14.71
|7,91,963.18
|13,642
|5.03
|59,553
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,082.4
|14.56
|4,36,757.79
|7,975
|4.46
|38,641
|199.32
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,187.4
|17.41
|3,16,901.81
|7,025
|4.63
|14,337
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
177.74
|14.29
|1,72,921.81
|3,037.1
|6.67
|18,362.8
|64.17
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,510.3
|36.46
|1,46,876.39
|541.3
|3.4
|12,956.5
|221.64
No Record Found
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