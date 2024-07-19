

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 31.03.2025 31.03.2024 31.03.2025 31.03.2024 Revenue from Operations 88.00 0 120.39 0 Profit before tax from continuing operations 40.16 -63.13 44.09 0 Profit before exceptional items and tax 40.16 -187.71 44.09 0 Tax Expenses (Including Deferred Tax) 0 0 1.30 0 Profit after Tax 40.16 -187.71 42.79 0 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 40.16 -187.71 42.79 0

The Board of Directors are pleased to present the Companys Annual Report and the Companys audited financial statements (consolidated and standalone) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.1. OPERATING RESULTSThe operating results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2025 are as follows:(Rupees In Lakh)

2. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

There are no transfers to any specific reserves during the year.

3. THE STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the year under review, your company achieved total Consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 120.39 Lakh. The profit after tax (including other comprehensive income) is at Rs. 42.79 Lakh.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

Authorised Share Capital:

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 22,10,00,000/- divided into 2,21,00,000 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/-.

Issued Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital:

The Issued Subscribed and Paid up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 21,18,50,000/- divided in to 2,11,85,000

Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

5. FURTHER ISSUE OF CAPITAL

During the year the Board of directors in their meeting held on 04th October 2024 approved:

i- The allotment of 1,31,46,949 (One Crore Thirty-One Lakh Forty-Six Thousand Nine Hundred Forty- Nine) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each an issue price of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each on preferential basis for consideration other than cash (i.e., swap of shares) to the shareholders of Mizzen Digital Private Limited, persons other than promoters and promoter group, in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

ii- The allotment of 64,90,168 (Sixty-Four Lakh Ninety Thousand One Hundred and Sixty-Eight Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at an issue price of Rs. 52/- (Rupees Fifty-Two Only) per share, on preferential basis to the persons other than promoters and promoter group, in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

iii- The allotment of 8,10,000 (Eight Lakhs Ten Thousand) fully convertible warrants ("Warrants/ Convertible Warrants") of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each at an issue price of Rs. 52/- (Rupees Fifty-Two Only) per warrant, on preferential basis to the persons other than promoters and promoter group, in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

6. DIVIDEND

During the Financial Year 2024-25, the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend in view of inadequate

profit.

7. CASH FLOW AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As required under Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, a Cash Flow Statement and consolidated Financial Statement is part of the Annual Report.

8. THE CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the year the Shareholders of the Company at the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2024-2025 held on Wednesday, 11th September, 2024 at 11 am vide special resolution approved the alteration of object clause of memorandum of association of the company.

9. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

There was no transfer during the year to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

10. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY-TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE ETC

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished as Annexure A to Directors Report.

11. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed also discussed at the meetings of the Risk Management Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

12. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Companys internal controls system has been established on values of integrity and operational excellence and it supports the vision of the Company "To be the most sustainable and competitive Company in our industry". The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations. These are routinely tested and certified by Statutory as well as Internal Auditors and their significant audit observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee.

13. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable as the Company is having Net worth less than rupees Five Hundred Crore, Turnover less than rupees One Thousand Crore and Net Profit less than rupees Five Crore.

14. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The particulars of investments made and loans given to subsidiaries has been disclosed in the financial statements in notes of the standalone financial statements. Also, Company has not given any guarantee during the year under review.

15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts, arrangements, and transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year under review were conducted on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. Accordingly, the disclosure of particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties, as referred to in sub-section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.

16. POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and towards this end, has adopted a policy in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under the said policy. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 which redresses complaints received on sexual harassment. During the financial year under review, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment from any of the women employees of the Company.

17. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of Companies Act, 2013 following is the link for Annual Return 2024-2025 at https://www.jyothiinfra.com/investors.html

18. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

During the financial year, the Board met 9 times on 23 Apr 2024, 24 May 2024, 27 Jun 2024, 08 Aug 2024, 16 Aug 2024, 04 Oct 2024, 12 Nov 2024, 14 Feb 2025 and 31 Mar 2025.

19. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm:

• That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there has been no material departure.

• That the selected accounting policies were applied consistently and the directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2025, and that of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date.

• That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

• That the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

• The Board has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

• The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

20. DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review.

21. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

The information required under section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given as Annexure B to this report. In terms of provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules, if any, forms part of the Report. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has affirmed at its meeting held on 31st March,2025 that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company. The policy is available on the Companys website at https://www.jyothiinfra.com/investors.html

22. CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year the following changes have taken place in the Board of Directors of the Company:

• Mr. Deepak Ratilal Mehta (DIN: 00046696) was appointed by the Board of Directors on 08th August 2024 as Additional director (Non-Executive Non-Independent Category);

• The appointment of Mr. Deepak Ratilal Mehta (DIN: 00046696) was regularized by the members in the Extra ordinary General meeting held on 11th September 2024;

• Mr. Sandeep Dsilva (DIN: 09040813) was appointed by the Board of Directors on 31st March 2025 as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a term of 3 years from 31st March 2025;

• Mr. Sandeep Dsilva (DIN: 09040813) was appointed by the Board of Directors on 31st March 2025 as Chief Financial Officer of the Company;

• Ms. Kripa Anand Rajput (DIN: 11025448) was appointed by the Board of Directors on 31st March 2025 as WholeTime Director of the Company for a term of 3 years from 31st March 2025;

• Mr. Anilkumar Mohanraj Marlecha (DIN: 08193193) was appointed by the Board of Directors on 31st March 2025 as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company from 31st March 2025;

• Ms. Reshma Dagdu Wadkar (DIN: 09394615) was appointed by the Board of Directors on 31st March 2025 as NonExecutive Independent Director of the Company from 31st March 2025;

• Ms. Kumudini Jitendra Tiwari (DIN: 11024743) was appointed by the Board of Directors on 31st March 2025 as NonExecutive Independent Director of the Company from 31st March 2025;

• Ms. Jhansi Sanivarapu resigned as Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours on 31st March 2025;

• Ms. Priyanka Agarwal resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours on 31st March 2025;

• Kancharla Rajasekhara Reddy resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours on 31st March 2025;

• Reddy Gopavarapu resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours on 31st March 2025;

• Deepak Ratilal Mehta resigned as Non - Executive Non -Independent Director of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours on 31st March 2025;

23. ATTRIBUTES, QUALIFICATIONS & INDEPENDENCE OF DIRECTORS, THEIR APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors have approved a Policy for Selection, Appointment and Remuneration of Directors which inter-alia requires that composition and remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors, KMP and senior management employees and the Directors appointed shall be of high integrity with relevant expertise and experience so as to have diverse Board and the Policy also lays down the positive attributes/ criteria while recommending the candidature for the appointment as Director.

24. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfil all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant SEBI Listing Regulations.

25. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The familiarisation program aims to provide Independent Directors with the pharmaceutical industry scenario, the socio-economic environment in which the Company operates, the business model, the operational and financial performance of the Company, significant developments so as to enable them to take well informed decisions in a timely manner. The familiarisation program also seeks to update the Directors on the roles, responsibilities, rights and duties under the Act and other statutes. The policy on Companys familiarisation program for Independent Directors is posted on Companys website at https://www.jyothiinfra.com/investors.html

26. STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 27th June 2024, appointed M/s. Pundarikashyam and Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five (5) years, from the conclusion of the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for FY 2023-24 until the conclusion of the 34th AGM for FY 2028-29, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The shareholders, at their meeting held on 29th September 2024, approved the said appointment. Subsequently, M/s. Pundarikashyam and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 011330S) tendered their resignation from the office of Statutory Auditors on 13th August 2025, resulting in a casual vacancy under Section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013. In accordance with the provisions of the Act, such vacancy is required to be filled by the shareholders within three months from the date of recommendation of the Board of Directors. On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 22nd August 2025, approved the appointment of M/s. Bhuwania & Agrawal Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101483W) to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of the outgoing auditors, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Accordingly, M/s. Bhuwania & Agrawal Associates shall hold office as Statutory Auditors until the conclusion of the ensuing AGM. Further, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 05th September 2025, has proposed the appointment of M/s. Bhuwania & Agrawal Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years, commencing from the conclusion of this AGM until the conclusion of the AGM to be held for the financial year 2029-30, subject to the approval of the shareholders. M/s. Bhuwania & Agrawal Associates have conveyed their consent to act as Statutory Auditors of the Company and confirmed that their appointment, if made by the shareholders, will be within the limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

27. INTERNAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies read with rules made there under, the Board has appointed M/s N.G Rao and Associates, Chartered Accountants for FY 2024-205, Hyderabad as Internal Auditors of the Company.

28. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

On recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 16th May 2025 have appointed M/s Nuren Lodaya & Associates Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to carry out the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2024-25 and to issue Secretarial Audit Report as per the prescribed format under rules in terms of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Further, the Secretarial Audit issued by M/s Nuren Lodaya & Associates Company Secretaries for the financial year 2024-2025 is annexed herewith and forms part of this report as Annexure C. Secretarial Audit Report is not applicable to the Subsidiary, not being a material subsidiary.

29. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT

The provision of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company. Maintenance of cost records as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 was not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company for the FY 2024-2025. Accordingly, such accounts and records are not made and maintained by the Company for the said period.

30. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS

The Statutory Auditor and Internal Auditor have not given any Qualification, Reservation, Adverse remark or disclaimer in their report for the financial Year ended on 31st March 2025. The Observation made by Statutory Auditor and Internal Auditor are self- explanatory and have been dealt with an Independent Auditors report and its Annexure forming part of this Annual Report and hence do not require any further clarification. The Observation/remarks of Secretarial Auditor and comment of Board of Director are as under.

31. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhering to the requirements prescribed by SEBI; however, as per the last audited financial statements as on 31st March 2024, the Paid-up Equity Capital of the Company stood at Rs. 154.79 lakhs and the Net Worth at Rs. (416.20) lakhs, and accordingly, the provisions relating to Corporate Governance are not applicable to the Company at present; further, in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, once the provisions under Regulations 17 to 27, clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V become applicable to the Company at a later date, it shall ensure compliance with the same within six months from such applicability.

32. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part B of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this Annual Report as Annexure D.

33. SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Mizzen Digital Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, which include the financial performance of the subsidiary, form part of this Annual Report. However, the Annual Report does not contain the standalone Financial Statements of the subsidiary. A statement providing details of performance and salient features of the financial statement of subsidiary, associate, joint venture companies, as per Section 129(3) of the Act, is provided as Annexure E to the consolidated audited financial statement and therefore not repeated in this Report to avoid duplication.

34. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established a vigil mechanism policy to oversee the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimisation of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Vigil Mechanism Policy is available at the website of the Company.

35. REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Internal Auditors, Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Act, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

36. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has devised a policy containing criteria for evaluating the performance of the Executive, Non-Executive and Independent NonExecutive Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Board and its Committees based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. Feedback was sought by way of a structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Boards functioning, such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations, and governance. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out is explained in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Annual Report. The Board of Directors of your Company expressed satisfaction about the transparency in terms of disclosures, maintaining higher governance standards and updating the Independent Directors on key topics impacting the Company.

37. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred during the financial year.

38. THE DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

During the year there has been no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

39. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, there are currently 3 Committees of the Board, as follows:

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Audit Committee as on the date of the report comprises of 3 Non-Executive Independent Directors.

Following are the members of the Committee

Following are the members of the Committee Reshma Dagdu Wadkar : Independent Director, Chairperson Anilkumar Mohanraj Marlecha : Independent Director, Member Kumudini Jitendra Tiwari : Independent Director, Member

During the year there were in total 4 Audit committee meetings. The Chairperson of Audit Committee was present in previous AGM held on 19/07/2024 to answer shareholders queries.

Broad terms of reference of the Audit Committee are as per following:

The role of the audit committee shall include the following:

1 Oversight of the listed entitys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

2 Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the listed entity;

3 Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

4 Reviewing with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to the board for approval;

5 Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance and effectiveness of audit process.

7 Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the listed entity with related parties.

8 Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems.

9 Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and Internal Auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems.

10 Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit.

11 Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on.

12 Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board.

13 Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern.

14 To review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism.

15 Approval of appointment of chief financial officer after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate.

16 Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the audit committee Nomination And Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") of the Company has been constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Committee comprises three Non-Executive Directors and met three times during the financial year under review, with the requisite quorum present at all meetings. The Chairman of the Committee attended the last Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th July 2024.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings held and attended by the Directors are as under: Anilkumar Mohanraj Marlecha Independent Director, Chairman

Reshma Dagdu Wadkar Independent Director, Member

Kumudini Jitendra Tiwari Independent Director, Member

Role of nomination and remuneration committee, inter-alia, include the following:

(1) Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board of Directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

(2) Formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

(3) Devising a policy on diversity of board of directors;

(4) Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal.

(5) Whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors.

(6) To recommend to the Board all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

The policy on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters is available on companys website.

Remuneration of Directors

The remuneration of the Whole- Time Director is recommended by the Remuneration Committee and then approved by the Board of Directors and subsequently by the shareholders in general meeting within the limits prescribed in Companies Act, 2013.

Criteria for making payments

Non-Executive Directors of the Company are paid sitting fees for attending Board and Committee Meetings and no Commission is drawn by either of them during the year.

Performance evaluation criteria for Independent Directors:

1) Attendance and participations in the meetings.

2) Preparing adequately for the board meetings.

3) Contribution towards strategy formation and other areas impacting company performance

4) Rendering independent, unbiased opinion and resolution of issues at meetings.

5) Safeguard of confidential information.

6) Initiative in terms of new ideas and planning for the Company.

7) Timely inputs on the minutes of the meetings of the Board and Committees.

8) Raising of concerns to the Board

Remuneration Policy

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy devised in accordance with Section 178(3) and (4) of the Companies Act, 2013 is available at the website of the Company: www.prabhusteel.in

Further, criteria of making payments to non-executive directors, the details of remuneration paid to all the Directors and the other disclosures required to be made under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 have been published below:

Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in line with Regulation 20 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Committee comprises of 2 Non-Executive Independent Directors, 1 Executive Director.

The committee looks into the shareholders and investors grievances that are not settled at the level of Compliance Officer and helps to expedite the share transfers and related matters. The Committee periodically reviews the status of stakeholders grievances and redressal of the same.

The Committee met 4 times during the financial year. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings. The Chairman of the Committee was present at the last Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th July 2024.

The composition of the Committee during FY 2023-24 and the details of meetings held and attended by the Directors are as under:

Following are the members of the Committee

Anilkumar Mohanraj Marlecha Independent Director, Chairman

Reshma Dagdu Wadkar Independent Director, Member

Kumudini Jitendra Tiwari Independent Director, Member

The role of the committee shall inter-alia include the following:

(1) Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the listed entity including complaints related to transfer/ transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/ duplicate certificates, general meetings etc.

(2) Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders.

(3) Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent.

(4) Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/ statutory notices by the shareholders of the Company.

40. OTHER DISCLOSURES

The Company does not have any Employees Stock Option Scheme in force and hence particulars are not furnished, as the same are not applicable. No proceedings against the Company is initiated or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof - Not Applicable.

41. POLICIES

The Company seeks to promote highest levels of ethical standards in the normal business transactions guided by the value system. The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates formulation of certain policies for listed companies. The Policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and are updated based on the need and compliance as per the applicable laws and rules and as amended from time to time. The policies are available on the website of the Company at https://www.jyothiinfra.com/investors.html

42. COMPLIANCE OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Directors hereby confirm that the Company has complied with the necessary provisions of the revised Secretarial Standard 1 and Secretarial Standard 2 to the extent applicable to the Company.

43. ENHANCING SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Your company firmly believes that its success, the marketplace and a good reputation are among the primary determinants of value to the shareholder. The organisational vision is founded on the principles of good governance and delivering leading-edge products backed with dependable after sales services. Following the vision your Company is committed to creating and maximising long-term value for shareholders

44. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Boards Report and the Management Discussion & Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operation include global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices of raw materials, finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within and outside the country and various other factors.

45. OPEN OFFER CHANGE IN PROMOTERS

lSubsequent to successful completion of the open offer made by Mr. Sandeep Dsilva (Acquirer -1). Mr. Anil Anand Khot (Acquirer -2), Mr. Nimesh Sahadeo Singh (Acquirer -3), Mr. Chetan Mehrotra (Acquirer -4), Mr. Rajiv Jaisukhlal Vaghani (Acquirer -5) And Mr. Hiren Kishor Deshpande (Acquirer -6) (hereinafter collectively referred to as "the Acquirers") in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation, 2011, the Board of Directors induced the Acquirers as the new promoters of the Company in the Board Meeting held on 31st March 2025.

46. CHANGE IN NAME OF THE COMPANY

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 16th August 2024, approved the change in the name of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Sections 4, 13, 14 and 15 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (collectively referred to as "the Rules"), along with other applicable provisions, if any. The said approval was also in compliance with Regulation 45(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), including any statutory modifications or re-enactments thereof. Subsequently, the change of name was approved by the Registrar of Companies (Central Processing Centre) on 17th October 2024, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued on the same date. Further, BSE Limited, vide its Notice No. 20250728-10 dated 28th July 2025, also approved the change in the Companys name.

47. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the continued cooperation extended by shareholders, employees, customers, banks, suppliers and other business associates.