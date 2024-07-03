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Mizzen Ventures Ltd Share Price Live

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146.75
(-4.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

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Option

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  • Open146.75
  • Day's High146.75
  • 52 Wk High312.65
  • Prev. Close154.45
  • Day's Low146.75
  • 52 Wk Low 85.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E458.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.54
  • EPS0.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)322.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mizzen Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

₹146.75

Prev. Close

₹154.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.04

Day's High

₹146.75

Day's Low

₹146.75

52 Week's High

₹312.65

52 Week's Low

₹85.5

Book Value

₹22.54

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

322.78

P/E

458.59

EPS

0.32

Divi. Yield

0

Mizzen Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

15 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Mizzen Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Mizzen Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:39 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.17%

Non-Promoter- 34.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Mizzen Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

22.24

1.55

1.55

1.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.5

-4.16

-2.28

-2.28

Net Worth

45.74

-2.61

-0.73

-0.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

-1.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.33

-0.13

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

22.13

14.5

-97.7

665.32

EBIT growth

22.13

14.5

-97.71

620.18

Net profit growth

27.71

14.54

-97.71

619.97

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

2.56

0.5

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2.56

0.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.7

0.7

Mizzen Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

334.3

95.247,132.0529.561.05550.36143.47

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

111.25

28.974,490.7933.350.6564.8152.03

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

848.4

63.463,363.2121.1501,011.78317.97

M & B Engineering Ltd

MBEL

270.45

19.441,545.5719.280.37314.31114.78

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

52.99

26.231,194.61-7.270361.832.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mizzen Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CFO

Sandeep Dsilva

Whole-time Director

Om Kantimohan Mishra

Whole-time Director

Kripa Anand Rajput

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Kumar M Marlecha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Reshma D Wadkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kumudini Jitendra Tiwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pallavi Pravin Lakdawala

Registered Office

D-44 Phase IV Extn,

IDA Jeedimetla,

Telangana - 500055

Tel: -

Website: http://www.jyothiinfraventures.com

Email: info@jyothiinfraventures.com

Registrar Office

Plot No 3 Sagar Soci,

Road No 2, Banjara Hills,

Hyderabad - 500034

Tel: 91-40-23545913/4/5

Website: www.xlsoftech.com

Email: xlfield@rediffmail.com

Summary

Mizzen Ventures Limited was initially incorporated as Boss Securities Limited in 1995. The name of the Company was changed from Boss Securities Limited to Jyothi Infraventures Limited in October, 2009...
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Reports by Mizzen Ventures Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mizzen Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Mizzen Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹146.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mizzen Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is ₹322.78 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mizzen Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is 458.59 and 6.51 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mizzen Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mizzen Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is ₹85.5 and ₹312.65 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Mizzen Ventures Ltd?

Mizzen Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 155.87%, 1 Year at -49.73%, 6 Month at 36.51%, 3 Month at -18.02% and 1 Month at -6.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mizzen Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.83 %

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