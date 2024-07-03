Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorConstruction
Open₹146.75
Prev. Close₹154.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹146.75
Day's Low₹146.75
52 Week's High₹312.65
52 Week's Low₹85.5
Book Value₹22.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)322.78
P/E458.59
EPS0.32
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
22.24
1.55
1.55
1.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.5
-4.16
-2.28
-2.28
Net Worth
45.74
-2.61
-0.73
-0.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-1.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.33
-0.13
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
22.13
14.5
-97.7
665.32
EBIT growth
22.13
14.5
-97.71
620.18
Net profit growth
27.71
14.54
-97.71
619.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
2.56
0.5
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2.56
0.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.7
0.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
334.3
|95.24
|7,132.05
|29.56
|1.05
|550.36
|143.47
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
111.25
|28.97
|4,490.79
|33.35
|0.65
|64.81
|52.03
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
848.4
|63.46
|3,363.21
|21.15
|0
|1,011.78
|317.97
M & B Engineering Ltd
MBEL
270.45
|19.44
|1,545.57
|19.28
|0.37
|314.31
|114.78
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
52.99
|26.23
|1,194.61
|-7.27
|0
|361.8
|32.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CFO
Sandeep Dsilva
Whole-time Director
Om Kantimohan Mishra
Whole-time Director
Kripa Anand Rajput
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Kumar M Marlecha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Reshma D Wadkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kumudini Jitendra Tiwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pallavi Pravin Lakdawala
D-44 Phase IV Extn,
IDA Jeedimetla,
Telangana - 500055
Tel: -
Website: http://www.jyothiinfraventures.com
Email: info@jyothiinfraventures.com
Plot No 3 Sagar Soci,
Road No 2, Banjara Hills,
Hyderabad - 500034
Tel: 91-40-23545913/4/5
Website: www.xlsoftech.com
Email: xlfield@rediffmail.com
Summary
Mizzen Ventures Limited was initially incorporated as Boss Securities Limited in 1995. The name of the Company was changed from Boss Securities Limited to Jyothi Infraventures Limited in October, 2009...
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Reports by Mizzen Ventures Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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