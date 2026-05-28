Board Meeting 28 May 2026 23 May 2026

Mizzen Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising funds through the issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares warrants convertible into equity shares or other eligible securities by way of preferential issue private placement or any other permissible mode(s) in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and other applicable laws subject to such approvals as may be required including those of the shareholders and regulatory/statutory authorities; and To consider and transact such other incidental and ancillary matters as may be deemed necessary.

Board Meeting 26 May 2026 18 May 2026

Mizzen Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement. Revised Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday 26Th May 2026. 1. Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (Financial Results); 2. Audited Consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (Financial Results). 3. Auditors Report with an unmodified opinion issued by the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid standalone and consolidated financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Outcome Of Separate Meeting Of Independent Directors Please find enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 3 Feb 2026

Mizzen Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Mizzen Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 03.02.2026) Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Thursday, 12th February, 2026. The Board of Directors, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025, along with the respective Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors, which are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026) Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Mizzen Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 The Board, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. 2. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. 3. Limited Review Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Please fined enclosed detailed outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 5 Sep 2025

Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th September 2025 PFA file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 1 Aug 2025