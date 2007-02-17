To the Members of Molbio Diagnostics Limited (formerly Molbio Diagnostics Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Molbio Diagnostics Limited (formerly Molbio Diagnostics Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit including other comprehensive income/(loss), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

The Directors report is not made available to us as at the date of this Auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income/(loss), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure I" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except, as detailed in note 46 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements with regards to backup of the books of account and other books, and as detailed in note 47 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the matters stated in the paragraph (f) and (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, specified under section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (iXvi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure II" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2025 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer note 35 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and as disclosed in the note 42 (vii) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company during the year to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and as disclosed in the note 42 (viii) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company during the year from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note 47 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting softwares where the audit trail has been enabled. Additionally, the audit trail of prior year has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention, to the extent it was enabled and recorded in the previous year, as stated in note 47 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Annexure I referred to in clause 1 of paragraph on the ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

Re: Molbio Diagnostics Limited (formerly Molbio Diagnostics Private Limited) (‘the Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of Right-of-use assets, except that the records for property, plant and equipment are maintained for group of similar assets and not for each individual asset.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets have not been physically verified by the management of the Company during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company. Certain title deeds of the immovable properties, in the nature of freehold land and buildings are pledged with the banks and their title deeds are not available with the Company. The same has been independently confirmed by the bank.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2025 and hence not commented upon.

(e) As disclosed in Note 42(i) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals during the year by management except for good-in-transit and inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by such third parties to management as at March 31, 2025. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for certain classes of inventory were noticed, which have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) As disclosed in Note 16 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^ five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The Company does not have a process of preparing the financial statements on a quarterly basis. Accordingly, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks cannot be reconciled with the audited/ reviewed books of accounts of the Company and hence we are unable to comment on the same.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans and stood guarantee as summarized below:

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiary (Prognosys Medical Systems Private Limited) Rs 550.00 Million Rs 259.00 Million - Other (Optrascan India Private Limited, subsidiary of an associate - OptraSCAN Inc.) - ^ 93.28 Million Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date (excluding interest accrued) in respect of the above cases - Subsidiary (Prognosys Medical Systems Private Limited) Rs 950.00 Million Rs 179.03 Million - Other (Optrascan India Private Limited, subsidiary of an associate - OptraSCAN Inc.) - Rs 93.28 Million

Other than the above, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to the companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments and guarantees to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, as applicable, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans as stated in clause (iii)(a) above where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) The Company had granted loans to companies, which had fallen due during the year and the Company had renewed those existing loans during the year to the respective parties to settle the dues which had fallen due for the existing loans. The aggregate amount of such dues renewed and percentage of the aggregate to the total loans are as follows:

Name of parties (A) Aggregate amount of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted during the year(B) Aggregate dues settled by renewal or extension or by fresh loans granted to same parties (C) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year (D=C/B) Prognosys Medical Systems Private Limited Rs 259.00 Million Rs 179.03 Million 69.12%

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable, have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act related to the manufacture of the Companys products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state

insurance, income-tax, custom duty, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there have been slight delays in few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, undisputed dues in respect of goods and services tax, professional tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are as follows:

Statement of Arrears of Statutory Dues Outstanding for More than Six Months

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (*) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees state insurance 3.49 Million FY 2019-20 to FY 2024-25 June 23, 2025 Paid as per order from ESIC department. Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees state insurance 1.95 Million FY 2020-21 Not paid as on date.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount of dispute (^)3 Period to which the amount relates Forum where it is pending Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) CGST Act, 2017 Goods and services tax Rs 140.11 Million2 FY 2017-18 to FY 2020-21 Appellate Authority Customs Act, 1962 Custom duty Rs 0.70 Million FY 2012-13 Commissioner of Customs (Appeals) Customs Act, 1962 Custom duty Rs 0.47 Million FY 2017-18 to FY 2018-19 The Commissioner of Customs (Imports) Central Sales Tax, 1944 Value added tax 0.45 Million FY 2016-17 Appellate Authority Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax Rs 52.21 Million2 FY 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) CGST Act, 2017 Goods and services tax Rs 173.13 Million FY 2021-22 to FY 2022-23 Assistant Commissioner of Central GST

1. Demand of Rs Nil has been raised for FY 2017-18, however the brought forward loss has been disallowed which may impact tax liabilities for future years.

2. Demands paid under protest amounting to f 58.20 Million have not been adjusted in the above table.

3. Excludes additional interest and penalty, if any, at the time of final outcome of the appeals.

(viii) As disclosed in Note 42(v) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income fax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(ix) (a) The Company has delayed in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks, Government/ debenture holders and other lenders during the year as stated below. This matter has been disclosed in note 16 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements:

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Vehicle Loans Benz Financial Services India Private Limited ^ 1.74 Million Principal and interest 1 day 1 installment Term Loan Tata Capital ^ 28.13 Million Principal and interest 1 day 3 installments

(b) As disclosed in Note 42 (vi) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans obtained were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has used funds raised on short-term basis in the form of cash credit facility from banks aggregating to Rs 772.86 Million for long-term purposes representing acquisition of property plant and equipment (including capital work-in-progress), investment in an associate, loans to related parties and repayment of loans.

(e) On an overall examination of the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates. Further the Company does not have any joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Further the Company does not have any joint ventures.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/ further

public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures respectively during the year. The funds raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) We have been informed that the two external parties had misappropriated funds amounting to Rs 4.43 Million during the year under audit. Investigations are in progress. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors, as applicable in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its

business..

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us..

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors as referred to in section 192 of the Act and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 40 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company, We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) As disclosed in note 41 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, in respect of other than ongoing project, there are no unspent amount as at March 31, 2025 that was required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) As disclosed in note 41 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, in respect of ongoing projects, there are no unspent amount as at March 31,2025 that was required to be transferred to a special account, within a period of thirty days from end of the financial year in compliance with section 135 (6) of the Companies Act.

Annexure II to the Independent auditors report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Molbio Diagnostics Limited (formerly Molbio Diagnostics Private Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Molbio Diagnostics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.