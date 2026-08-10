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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.26
2.6
2.6
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
987.82
847.38
736.37
681.04
Net Worth
990.08
849.98
738.97
683.29
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,445.69
1,020.42
836.56
332.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,445.69
1,020.42
836.56
332.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.48
7.52
4.1
4.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,980.5
|91.79
|1,29,125.81
|382.4
|0.22
|2,438.5
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,073
|143.26
|1,04,429.06
|203.21
|0.19
|732.9
|91.84
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
870.3
|245.15
|75,861.65
|-14.3
|0.2
|725.73
|53.52
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
960
|372.09
|72,475.98
|47.78
|0.1
|489.45
|122.24
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,455
|78.73
|39,120.84
|137.31
|0.03
|1,078.72
|149.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
SRIRAM NATARAJAN
Executive Director / Chief Technology Officer
CHANDRASEKHAR NAIR
Executive Director (Operation)
SANGEETHA SRIRAM
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Kumar Jha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dr Balram Bhargava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nupur Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Darshan Raghunath Karekar
No.L-46 Phase II-D,
Verna Industrial Area Verna,
Goa - 403722
Tel: +91 832 6724 888
Website: http://www.molbiodiagnostics.com
Email: investors@molbiodiagnostics.com
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Summary
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Reports by Molbio Diagnostics Ltd
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