Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd Summary

Neopolitan Pizza & Foods Limited was initially incorporated as JRM Fertilizer Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 05, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Companys name was changed to Neopolitan Pizza Private Limited dated June 19, 2012. Further, Company converted from Private Limited to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Neopolitan Pizza Limited on October 22, 2014 and further to Neopolitan Pizza & Foods Limited issued by the Central Processing Centre, Manesar w.e.f.



July 29, 2024. An Indo Canadian Entrepreneur, Mr. Mukund Purohit had an inspiration to create a family-oriented restaurant that serves hot fresh pizza on an unlimited buffet format and began his journey in 2012 by establishing the brand Neo Politan Pizza in India.



Promoter, Mr. Mukund Purohit, with his experience for spotting niche opportunity, identified great potential in establishing an Italian food eatery in town of Vadodara. It is the fastest growing vegetarian Italian meal chain in India.



It has suitable Italian meals for all age-groups and offers 18 types of salads, three types of pizzas, two types of soups at just Rs 149 per person. Company operates in two main segments: Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Business and Agricultural Commodities Trading. QSR offers Neapolitan-style pizzas, including vegetarian and gluten-free options, along with a broader Italian menu (soups, salads, pasta, desserts).



The Agricultural Commodities Trading operates as a B2B model, trading commodities like wheat, rice, fruits, and vegetables (e.g., tomatoes, onions, apples) on a wholesale basis. The newly re-designed and re branded Neopolitan Pizza concept pushes the limits of the regular restaurant experience by offering a variety of Soup, Exotic Salads, freshly baked Bread, Pasta, Hand Tossed Pizza and Dessert including such popular items as flat bread pizzas and many more. It specializes in take-out and delivery of pizza made from the freshest and top-quality ingredients.



Besides this, the franchisees follow the same strict guidelines when preparing any Neopolitan Pizza products, thus guaranteeing consistent quality across all outlets.Apart from this, the group of Indo Canadian Entrepreneurs plans to open Neopolitan Pizza outlet at Multiple locations across India. The choice of the menu and the needed supply chain has already been built for an easy multi location/cities scale up in form of Company stores and the franchisee network.In October 2024, Company raised funds through IPO of Rs 12 Crores through fresh issue of 60,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each.Company has started expanding its QSR footprint, planning up to 25 new outlets and targeting a mix of company-owned and franchised models in FY 2025.