iifl-logo

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
7.77
(-4.90%)
Jun 4, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open8.57
  • Day's High8.57
  • 52 Wk High15.5
  • Prev. Close8.17
  • Day's Low7.77
  • 52 Wk Low 6.82
  • Turnover (lac)3.72
  • P/E64.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.78
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹8.57

Prev. Close

₹8.17

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3.72

Day's High

₹8.57

Day's Low

₹7.77

52 Week's High

₹15.5

52 Week's Low

₹6.82

Book Value

₹16.78

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.21

P/E

64.75

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

arrow

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:38 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.02%

Non-Promoter- 52.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

17

11

11

8.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.32

4.92

2.82

-0.64

Net Worth

28.32

15.92

13.82

8.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

44

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

44

Other Operating Income

0.01

Other Income

0

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,109.2

32.474,95,575.792,9301.9415,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,399.45

78.272,69,857.951,114.110.866,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

521.85

63.331,76,505.12787.910.294,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,079.15

47.761,22,340.62685.471.784,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

808.65

54.091,04,988.73360.52,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Arti Mukund Purohit

Executive Director

Ashvin Chandel

Independent Director

Alok Kumar Sinha

Independent Director

Nishit Dushyant Shah

Independent Director

A N Shah

Independent Director

D A Pathak

Registered Office

434 & 435 SWC Hub Opp Rajpath-,

Complex Vasna Bhayli Road,

Gujarat - 391410

Tel: +91 95740 00428

Website: http://www.neopolitanpizza.in

Email: csneo@neopolitanpizza.in

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Neopolitan Pizza & Foods Limited was initially incorporated as JRM Fertilizer Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 05, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. S...
Read More

Reports by Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd share price today?

The Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is ₹13.21 Cr. as of 04 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is 64.75 and 0.46 as of 04 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is ₹6.82 and ₹15.5 as of 04 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd?

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.06%, 6 Month at -32.32%, 3 Month at -12.70% and 1 Month at -1.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.