Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFMCG
Open₹8.57
Prev. Close₹8.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.72
Day's High₹8.57
Day's Low₹7.77
52 Week's High₹15.5
52 Week's Low₹6.82
Book Value₹16.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.21
P/E64.75
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17
11
11
8.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.32
4.92
2.82
-0.64
Net Worth
28.32
15.92
13.82
8.07
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
44
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
44
Other Operating Income
0.01
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,109.2
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,399.45
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
521.85
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,079.15
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
808.65
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Arti Mukund Purohit
Executive Director
Ashvin Chandel
Independent Director
Alok Kumar Sinha
Independent Director
Nishit Dushyant Shah
Independent Director
A N Shah
Independent Director
D A Pathak
434 & 435 SWC Hub Opp Rajpath-,
Complex Vasna Bhayli Road,
Gujarat - 391410
Tel: +91 95740 00428
Website: http://www.neopolitanpizza.in
Email: csneo@neopolitanpizza.in
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Neopolitan Pizza & Foods Limited was initially incorporated as JRM Fertilizer Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 05, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. S...
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Reports by Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd
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