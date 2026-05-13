Board Meeting 30 May 2026 5 May 2026

Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 13th May 2026. Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Rescheduling of Board Meeting from 13th May, 2026 to 15th June, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 11.05.2026) Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Rescheduled of the Board Meeting to be held on Saturday 30th May, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2026) Outcome of the Board Meeting held today Saturday i.e. 30th may, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2026)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2026 23 Apr 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23/04/2026 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2025 is enclosed. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025) With reference to your email dated 14.11.2025 at 07:19 p.m. informing that the outcome is received without intimation, we would like to enclose outcome of the Board meeting held on 13.11.2025 alongwith the unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30.09.2025 under the head Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR) due to system constraints. Thanks a lot for providing us the opportunity. Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2025 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.11.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd September, 2025 is enclosed.

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2025 26 May 2025