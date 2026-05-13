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Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd Board Meeting

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7.77
(-4.90%)
Jun 4, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 20265 May 2026
Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 13th May 2026. Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Rescheduling of Board Meeting from 13th May, 2026 to 15th June, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 11.05.2026) Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Rescheduled of the Board Meeting to be held on Saturday 30th May, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2026) Outcome of the Board Meeting held today Saturday i.e. 30th may, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2026)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202623 Apr 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23/04/2026 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting13 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2025 is enclosed. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025) With reference to your email dated 14.11.2025 at 07:19 p.m. informing that the outcome is received without intimation, we would like to enclose outcome of the Board meeting held on 13.11.2025 alongwith the unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30.09.2025 under the head Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR) due to system constraints. Thanks a lot for providing us the opportunity. Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2025 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.11.2025)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20252 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd September, 2025 is enclosed.
Board Meeting11 Jun 202526 May 2025
Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 30th May 2025 Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Rescheduled Board Meeting to be Held on 11th June 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/06/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 11th June, 2025, have approved the following agenda items: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/06/2025)

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