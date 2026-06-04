Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17
11
11
8.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.32
4.92
2.82
-0.64
Net Worth
28.32
15.92
13.82
8.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0.57
0.59
0.69
2.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.1
0.13
Total Liabilities
28.89
16.51
14.61
10.79
Fixed Assets
4.71
1.98
2.39
2.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.74
3.74
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.18
0.26
0.39
Networking Capital
17.05
10.53
11.73
7.59
Inventories
12
4.28
4.17
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.64
7.72
7.2
9.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.71
2.48
3.97
0.91
Sundry Creditors
-8.72
-2.43
-2.73
-1.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.57
-1.52
-0.88
-0.64
Cash
3.24
0.09
0.23
0.04
Total Assets
28.9
16.52
14.61
10.79
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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