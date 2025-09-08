Approved holding of 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, the 30th September, 2025. Notice of the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Proceedings of the 14th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) Declaration of Voting Results of 14th AGM and Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)