New Light Industries Ltd Summary

New Light Industries Limited was initially established as a partnership firm as New Light Hosiery Manufacturing Works. The Company took over the running business of New Light Hosiery Manufacturing Works, the partnership concern of the Promoters. Thereafter, the Company was incorporated as New Light Apparels Limited on January 3, 1995 Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.



The name of the Company was subsequently changed to New Light Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation w.e.f. August 19, 2025. The Company came out with a public issue of 17,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.75 Crore in January, 1996, to meet expansion plan.Initially, the Company engaged in manufacture of socks with 59 machines in operation.



The Company is an ISO 9007:2015 certified, presently dealing in school uniforms, Center and State Government education programs and their sponsorship programs. Apart from this, the Company is also dealing in Corporate and private dress materials and other textile materials.The Company was a pioneer in manufacturing, exporting and supplying a trendy range of Mens Wear, Ladies Wear, Girls Wear, Boys Wear, Unisex Wear & Kids Wear. The Company make exclusive gloves used in industries like Automobile Industry, Construction Industry, Shipping Industry, Engineering Industry, Electronics Industry and Packaging Industry.



Their shirts collection is extensive and rich in design and colors. It make shirts that are trendy, stylish and comfortable to wear. It offer shirts in almost all kinds of fabric suitable for office and casual occasions.



It has 100% cotton, Poly-viscose, Rayon, twill, gabardine, polyester and linen based trousers and chinos to enhance style and look at office and outdoors. In last couple of years, it has launched many new and innovative products such as Techno smart, Techno stretch, light weight jackets, auto fit shirts and others.The Company holds a dominant position in the Indian textiles market as a B2C branded player for suiting and shirting fabrics. In the Suiting, category, the Company has been a prominent player since nine decades whereas in the Shirting business, it became the largest OTC player in the organized shirting segment within two years of its launch.



The Company has been made the top three branded players in the menswear apparel industry in India with portfolio of four power brands namely Raymond Ready to Wear, Park Avenue, ColorPlus and Parx.