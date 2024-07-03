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New Light Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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1.39
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:10:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.43
  • Day's High1.43
  • 52 Wk High2.27
  • Prev. Close1.39
  • Day's Low1.39
  • 52 Wk Low 1.09
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E27.8
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.69
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

New Light Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹1.43

Prev. Close

₹1.39

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.06

Day's High

₹1.43

Day's Low

₹1.39

52 Week's High

₹2.27

52 Week's Low

₹1.09

Book Value

₹1.69

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.18

P/E

27.8

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

New Light Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2025

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5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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New Light Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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New Light Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:51 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.68%

Non-Promoter- 97.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

New Light Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.76

3.41

2.2

2.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.63

-0.11

-0.47

0.47

Net Worth

14.39

3.3

1.73

2.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.86

12.16

11.99

7.52

yoy growth (%)

63.23

1.45

59.49

3.94

Raw materials

-18.77

-10.9

-10.13

-5.95

As % of sales

94.52

89.59

84.47

79.13

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.47

-0.75

-0.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

0.02

0.17

0.06

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.03

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

-0.02

Working capital

1.11

2.8

0.45

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.23

1.45

59.49

3.94

Op profit growth

4.9

71.81

61.06

5.87

EBIT growth

13.5

47.42

133.73

29.93

Net profit growth

14.77

-85.36

201.66

43.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

New Light Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.95

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.95

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.5

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT New Light Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Makkad

Executive Director

Suraj Parkash Goel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anuj Tyagi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aditya Jain

Non Executive Women Director

Dolly Jain

Managing Director & CFO

Himanshi Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Navneet Kumar

Registered Office

GC-29 Basement,

Shivaji Enclave Raja Garden,

Delhi - 110027

Tel: 91-11-45613885

Website: http://www.newlightapparels.com

Email: info@newlightapparels.com; newlight.apparels@gmail

Registrar Office

Beetal House 99,

Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,

Delhi - 110062

Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetalrta@gmail.com

Summary

New Light Industries Limited was initially established as a partnership firm as New Light Hosiery Manufacturing Works. The Company took over the running business of New Light Hosiery Manufacturing Wo...
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Reports by New Light Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the New Light Industries Ltd share price today?

The New Light Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of New Light Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of New Light Industries Ltd is ₹12.18 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of New Light Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of New Light Industries Ltd is 27.8 and 0.82 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of New Light Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a New Light Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of New Light Industries Ltd is ₹1.09 and ₹2.27 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of New Light Industries Ltd?

New Light Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.96%, 3 Years at -11.12%, 1 Year at -31.19%, 6 Month at -7.95%, 3 Month at 6.11% and 1 Month at -8.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of New Light Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of New Light Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.32 %

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