Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTextiles
Open₹1.43
Prev. Close₹1.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹1.43
Day's Low₹1.39
52 Week's High₹2.27
52 Week's Low₹1.09
Book Value₹1.69
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.18
P/E27.8
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.76
3.41
2.2
2.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.63
-0.11
-0.47
0.47
Net Worth
14.39
3.3
1.73
2.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.86
12.16
11.99
7.52
yoy growth (%)
63.23
1.45
59.49
3.94
Raw materials
-18.77
-10.9
-10.13
-5.95
As % of sales
94.52
89.59
84.47
79.13
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.47
-0.75
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
0.02
0.17
0.06
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.03
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.02
Working capital
1.11
2.8
0.45
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.23
1.45
59.49
3.94
Op profit growth
4.9
71.81
61.06
5.87
EBIT growth
13.5
47.42
133.73
29.93
Net profit growth
14.77
-85.36
201.66
43.22
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.95
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.95
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.5
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Makkad
Executive Director
Suraj Parkash Goel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anuj Tyagi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aditya Jain
Non Executive Women Director
Dolly Jain
Managing Director & CFO
Himanshi Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Navneet Kumar
GC-29 Basement,
Shivaji Enclave Raja Garden,
Delhi - 110027
Tel: 91-11-45613885
Website: http://www.newlightapparels.com
Email: info@newlightapparels.com; newlight.apparels@gmail
Beetal House 99,
Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,
Delhi - 110062
Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetalrta@gmail.com
Summary
New Light Industries Limited was initially established as a partnership firm as New Light Hosiery Manufacturing Works. The Company took over the running business of New Light Hosiery Manufacturing Wo...
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Reports by New Light Industries Ltd
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