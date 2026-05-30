Board Meeting 30 May 2026 26 May 2026

New Light Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2026 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may deem fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company.

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2026 23 Mar 2026

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Company held today i.e. Monday, 23rd March, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

New Light Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The Board approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter Year ended 31 December, 2025 and proposed diversification and expansion of the Companys business operations. The Board of Directors considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31 December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

New Light Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & half-year ended on 30 September 2025 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 13 November, 2025, have approved the enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 4 Sep 2025

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 4th September, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the matters as stated.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025

New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for board meeting to be held on 13th August 2025 for considering unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2025 3 Jul 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on Thursday, 03rd July, 2025 at the Registered Office of the company at GC-29 Basement Shivaji Enclave Raja Garden New Delhi-110027

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2025 11 Jun 2025