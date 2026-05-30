iifl-logo

New Light Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
1.39
(0.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

New Light Appare CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202626 May 2026
New Light Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2026 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may deem fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company.
Board Meeting23 Mar 202623 Mar 2026
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Company held today i.e. Monday, 23rd March, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting12 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
New Light Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The Board approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter Year ended 31 December, 2025 and proposed diversification and expansion of the Companys business operations. The Board of Directors considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31 December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
New Light Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & half-year ended on 30 September 2025 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 13 November, 2025, have approved the enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20254 Sep 2025
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 4th September, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the matters as stated.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for board meeting to be held on 13th August 2025 for considering unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
Board Meeting3 Jul 20253 Jul 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on Thursday, 03rd July, 2025 at the Registered Office of the company at GC-29 Basement Shivaji Enclave Raja Garden New Delhi-110027
Board Meeting11 Jun 202511 Jun 2025
The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 11th June, 2025 considered and approved the Change in Management as disclosed herewith.

New Light Appare: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR New Light Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.