iifl-logo

New Light Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
1.42
(2.16%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:38:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR New Light Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.86

12.16

11.99

7.52

yoy growth (%)

63.23

1.45

59.49

3.94

Raw materials

-18.77

-10.9

-10.13

-5.95

As % of sales

94.52

89.59

84.47

79.13

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.47

-0.75

-0.53

As % of sales

1.56

3.93

6.3

7.06

Other costs

-0.43

-0.45

-0.91

-0.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.16

3.76

7.61

12.21

Operating profit

0.34

0.32

0.19

0.11

OPM

1.74

2.7

1.59

1.58

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.03

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.23

0

-0.01

Other income

0

0

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

0.02

0.02

0.17

0.06

Taxes

0

0

-0.04

-0.02

Tax rate

-25.54

-26.85

-27.37

-33.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.01

0.12

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.01

0.12

0.04

yoy growth (%)

14.77

-85.36

201.66

43.22

NPM

0.1

0.14

1.03

0.54

New Light Appare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR New Light Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.