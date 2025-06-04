Newtrac Foods & Beverages Ltd Management Discussions

This report is prepared in line with Regulation 34 and Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

INDIAN ECONOMY

Indias economy showed strong recovery in FY 2025. Growth was driven by higher domestic demand and increased construction activity. Government spending on infrastructure helped boost the economy and create jobs.

Indicators like GST collections, rail and air traffic, and toll collections showed positive trends. India is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing G-20 economies. Leading the G20

Summit also strengthened Indias global presence.

The agriculture sector grew steadily, with an average growth rate of 4.6% over six years. Key crops like rice, wheat, maize, and lentils saw good production, supporting the nations food security and economic growth.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Markobenz Ventures Limited is involved in trading agricultural products like Chana Dal and Toor Dal. The Company was incorporated on 4th October 1985 in Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company.

Mr. Bhavin Yogesh Shukla, the Managing Director, handles the daily operations of the Company.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Opportunities

The Company has a wide range of products, including rice, lentils, and field crops. This helps in reaching more customers and reduces risk from depending on one product.

We have a strong distribution network across India. Our partnerships with dealers and retailers ensure timely delivery of products to both rural and urban areas.

Threats

Agriculture is affected by climate and weather changes, which can reduce crop yields. The Company may face challenges in developing seeds that can handle these changes.

Price changes in agricultural commodities also affect profit. Managing costs and setting the right prices can be difficult in such a market.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company operates in one segment: trading of agricultural commodities.

Lentils are becoming more popular due to their health benefits. India consumes nearly half of the worlds lentils. As people become more health-conscious, demand for pulses like lentils, chickpeas, and legumes is rising.

Many new food products now include pulses. Global interest in healthy food is increasing, and as incomes rise, demand for nutritious food is also going up.

QUALITY AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

Under the leadership of Mr. Bhavin Yogesh Shukla, the Company aims to deliver high-quality products with variety in design and finish. We focus on continuous improvement and innovation.

THREATS AND CONCERNS

We follow a risk management system. This helps us identify possible risks, plan how to reduce them, and take necessary action on time.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has a proper internal control system suitable for its size and operations. The Internal Auditor checks how well these controls work and reports to the Audit Committee.

Any issues found are corrected. Important audit findings are discussed with the Audit Committee to strengthen the system.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

To avoid repetition, the financial performance is given in the Directors Report.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company had no active operations during the year. However, we are making efforts to convert all physical shares into demat form as per legal requirements.

For and on behalf of the Board

Markobenz Ventures Limited

(Formerly Known As Evergreen Textiles Limited)

Sd/-

BHAVIN YOGESH SHUKLA

Managing Director

(DIN: 10718852)

Place: Mumbai

Date: 04th June, 2025