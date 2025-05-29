To the Members of Markobenz Ventures Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Markobenz Ventures Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Ind AS financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 34 to the statement, wherein the management has explained the reasons for not obtaining the Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN). Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Loss allowance for Trade receivables Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has trade receivables of 1964.32 lacs as at 31 March 2025. ? Understanding the trade receivables process with regards to valuation and testing of controls designed and implemented by the management. Owing to the nature of operations of the Company and related customer profiles, the Company has long outstanding trade receivable balances, for which appropriate loss allowance is required to be created for expected credit losses using simplified approach in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments, measuring the loss allowance equal to lifetime expected credit losses. ? Testing the accuracy of ageing of trade receivables at year end on sample basis. For the purpose of expected credit loss assessment of trade receivables, significant judgment is required by the management to estimate the timing and amount of realization of these receivables basis the past history, customer profiles, and consideration of other internal and external sources of information. ? Obtained a list of outstanding receivables, with the identified significant long outstanding receivables, and discussed plan of recovery lifetime with management. We have identified loss allowance on trade receivables as a key audit matter for current year audit. ? Circularized balance confirmations to a sample of trade receivables and reviewed the reconciling items, if any. ? Verified the appropriateness of judgments regarding provisions for trade receivables and assess as to whether these provisions were calculated in accordance with the Companys provisioning policies. ? Tested subsequent settlement of trade receivables after the balance sheet date on a sample basis, as applicable. ? Verified the related disclosures made in notes to the financial statements in accordance with Ind AS 115 and Ind AS 109.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other matter

The audit of financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, was carried out and reported by S. Ramanand Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants vide their unmodified audit report dated 10 April 2024, whose report has been furnished to us by the management and which has been relied upon by us for the purpose of our audit of the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(2) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(3) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying Ind AS financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Ind AS financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate report in "Annexure 2".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts. Hence, the question of any material foreseeable losses does not arise;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For NKSC & Co

. Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.020076N

Sd/-

Priyank Goyal

Partner

Membership No.: 521986 UDIN: 25521986BMNYQD6463

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 29, 2025

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Markobenz Ventures Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025]

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Ind AS financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representation given to us by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative ) details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets and accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of the property, plant & equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during the year.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property and accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment and/or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the (ii) year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during the year.

(b) The Company has not obtained any sanctioned working capital limit during the year, from banks and/or financial institutions, on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, reporting under clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) Based on information and explanation given to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vii) (a) The Company is not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, though there has been a serious delay in a few cases.

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, GST, customs duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as below:

Statement of arrears of Statutory Dues outstanding for more than six months

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (in lakhs) Year to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks , if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Advance Tax 30.95 FY 24-25 15 Sep- 24 Not paid yet Income Tax Tax deducted at source 1.19 FY 24-25 Various Not paid yet Excise Duty Excise Duty 165.24 FY 1987- 2000 Various Not paid yet

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, disputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, which were outstanding, at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount ( In Lacs including interest) Amount paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending CBIC Excise duty Interest & penalty 423.26 Nil August 1996 to July 1998 Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 1.76 Nil 1994-95 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 13.43 Nil 1995-96 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 0.10 Nil 1997-98 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 0.30 Nil 1998-99 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 2.06 Nil 1999-00 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 0.20 Nil 2000-01 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 0.50 Nil 1994-95 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Sales Tax & Interest 0.10 Nil 1995-96 Sales Tax Tribunal

(viii) We have not come across any transaction(s) which were previously not recorded in the books of account of the Company that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not obtain any money by way of term loans during the year/and there were no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(d On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on ) short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, as defined under the Companies Act.

(x) (a) Based upon the audit procedure performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Based upon the audit procedure performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. However, the Company has made a right issue during the year.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government by the auditors of the Company in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the year or upto the date of this report.

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, reporting under clause (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, however, no issues, objections ) or concerns were raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying Ind AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of this audit report and due to which the Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

(xx) (a he provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under ) clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

For NKSC & Co. Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 020076N

Sd/-

Priyank Goyal

Partner

Membership No.: 521986 UDIN: 25521986BMNYQD6463

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 29, 2025

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 3 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Markobenz Ventures Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Markobenz Ventures Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For NKSC & Co. Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.020076N

Sd/-

Priyank Goyal

Partner

Membership No. 521986 UDIN:25521986BMNYQD6463

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 29, 2025