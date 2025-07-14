Notice of AGM 2025 Intimation for Book Closure Annual Report for the year ended 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.07.2025) Outcome of the AGM dated 20.08.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2025) Minutes of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.08.2025)