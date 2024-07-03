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Nexome Capital Markets Ltd Share Price Live

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106.95
(-0.05%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:00 PM

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  • Open106.95
  • Day's High106.95
  • 52 Wk High157.47
  • Prev. Close107
  • Day's Low106.95
  • 52 Wk Low 68.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E8.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value174.38
  • EPS12.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)114.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Nexome Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹106.95

Prev. Close

₹107

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.03

Day's High

₹106.95

Day's Low

₹106.95

52 Week's High

₹157.47

52 Week's Low

₹68.6

Book Value

₹174.38

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

114.82

P/E

8.9

EPS

12.02

Divi. Yield

0

Nexome Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jul, 2025

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14 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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5 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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26 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Rights

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Nexome Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Nexome Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:29 AM
Apr-2026Apr-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.68%

Non-Promoter- 41.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Nexome Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.95

5.59

5.59

5.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.81

124.02

112.42

110.81

Net Worth

154.76

129.61

118.01

116.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.04

0.35

-51.36

1.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

48.05

39.4

234.1

53

67.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.05

39.4

234.1

53

67.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.92

5.01

5.76

4.57

4.68

Nexome Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nexome Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Utsav Parekh

Managing Director

Kishor Shah

Independent Director

Pushpa Mishra

Independent Director

Nitin Daga

Independent Director

Pratik Ghose

Joint Managing Director

Samarth Parekh

Independent Director

ANIL KUMAR MURARKA

Non Executive Director

Saharsh Parekh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjana Gupta

Registered Office

Vaibhav 4F,

4 Lee Road,

West Bengal - 700020

Tel: 91-033-22907400/01/02/0544

Website: http://www.smifscap.com

Email: cs.smifs@gmail.com; smifscap@vsnl.com

Registrar Office

23 RN Mukherjee Road,

5th Floor,

Kolkata-700001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Nexome Capital Markets Limited was initially incorporated as SMIFS Capital Markets Limited in July 2000. The Company has attained a new name as Nexome Capital Markets Limited with due approval from th...
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Reports by Nexome Capital Markets Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nexome Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The Nexome Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nexome Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nexome Capital Markets Ltd is ₹114.82 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nexome Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nexome Capital Markets Ltd is 8.9 and 0.61 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nexome Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nexome Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nexome Capital Markets Ltd is ₹68.6 and ₹157.47 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Nexome Capital Markets Ltd?

Nexome Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.87%, 3 Years at 42.66%, 1 Year at 14.12%, 6 Month at 14.12%, 3 Month at 37.23% and 1 Month at 2.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nexome Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nexome Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.80 %
Institutions - 3.56 %
Public - 44.64 %

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