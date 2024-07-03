Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹106.95
Prev. Close₹107
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹106.95
Day's Low₹106.95
52 Week's High₹157.47
52 Week's Low₹68.6
Book Value₹174.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)114.82
P/E8.9
EPS12.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.95
5.59
5.59
5.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.81
124.02
112.42
110.81
Net Worth
154.76
129.61
118.01
116.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.04
0.35
-51.36
1.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
48.05
39.4
234.1
53
67.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.05
39.4
234.1
53
67.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.92
5.01
5.76
4.57
4.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Utsav Parekh
Managing Director
Kishor Shah
Independent Director
Pushpa Mishra
Independent Director
Nitin Daga
Independent Director
Pratik Ghose
Joint Managing Director
Samarth Parekh
Independent Director
ANIL KUMAR MURARKA
Non Executive Director
Saharsh Parekh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjana Gupta
Vaibhav 4F,
4 Lee Road,
West Bengal - 700020
Tel: 91-033-22907400/01/02/0544
Website: http://www.smifscap.com
Email: cs.smifs@gmail.com; smifscap@vsnl.com
23 RN Mukherjee Road,
5th Floor,
Kolkata-700001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Nexome Capital Markets Limited was initially incorporated as SMIFS Capital Markets Limited in July 2000. The Company has attained a new name as Nexome Capital Markets Limited with due approval from th...
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Reports by Nexome Capital Markets Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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